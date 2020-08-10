The UCT GSB launched the CEMS Master in International Management

Guest: Beverly Shrand, Director of the CEMS Master in International Management (MIM) at the UCT GSB.
In July, a total of 117 incidents of crime were recorded in the Central City by the CCID Safety & Security department compared with 164 in July 2019. This is a decrease of 29 %.
Zain speaks to Mo Hendricks CCID Safety & Security manager.
The OneAfrica Awards, a new awards show launched on Showmax as a seven-part series is meant to showcases individuals whose work enriches solidarity, social cohesion, and the economic advancement on the continent.
OneAfrica award was founded by Former Western Cape Premier Ebrahim Rasool & media personality Majota “Phat Joe” Khambule. What was initially planned as a gala dinner event had to be re imagined after the Covid 19 pandemic forced organisers to revamp the award into series of televised broadcasts.
Zain speaks to Brylyne Chitsunge OneAfrica Innovation in Agriculture and Farming Award recipient.
Guest: Paul Roelofse Certified Financial planner.
As we celebrate and honour women this month, some lesbian and transwomen feel side-lined and ignored in the fight against issues like gender-based violence. Eyewitness News presents The Broken Rainbow, a six-part episode that seeks to highlight what it's like to be part of the LGBTQ+ community in South Africa. The first episode, Hated for being lesbian, unpacks corrective rape and why punitive rape is a big issue in South Africa and demands the attention from the law and judiciary.
The second episode will look at the difficulties transwomen face in accessing healthcare, and will also focus on a drug that many public healthcare facilities issue to transwomen as part of their hormone replacement therapy, called Premarin. The drug is mainly distilled from the urine of pregnant horses. The mares are said to be forced to stand for about five months in congested concrete floor stalls fitted with a rubber collection cup joined to a hose which extracts the urine. Research shows that this drug is detrimental to the heath of those who use it, causing heart attacks, weight and bone loss, nausea, stroke and seizures.
Guest: EWN Producer Mihlali Ntsabo.
Guest: BBC corresponded Audrey Tinline.
Zain speaks to Xanthea Limberg Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Guest: Wayne Farrel Owner of Gap Coffee Company