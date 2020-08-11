South African goes viral because of what he wears to a braai

Guest: Gregg Oelofse, Manager of Coastal Management at the City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Sumarie Roodt Tech4Change @ UCT
Trump signed the executive orders on economic aid as stimulus talks stalled.
Now it appears that their impact may be limited and some analysts are saying they expect legal challenges to the measures. Others have said they are unlikely to help those who need help the most. Kieno speak to Brooks Spector, Associate Editor at the Daily Maverick and retired US diplomat.
Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
In July, a total of 117 incidents of crime were recorded in the Central City by the CCID Safety & Security department compared with 164 in July 2019. This is a decrease of 29 %.
Zain speaks to Mo Hendricks CCID Safety & Security manager.
The OneAfrica Awards, a new awards show launched on Showmax as a seven-part series is meant to showcases individuals whose work enriches solidarity, social cohesion, and the economic advancement on the continent.
OneAfrica award was founded by Former Western Cape Premier Ebrahim Rasool & media personality Majota “Phat Joe” Khambule. What was initially planned as a gala dinner event had to be re imagined after the Covid 19 pandemic forced organisers to revamp the award into series of televised broadcasts.
Zain speaks to Brylyne Chitsunge OneAfrica Innovation in Agriculture and Farming Award recipient.
Guest: Beverly Shrand, Director of the CEMS Master in International Management (MIM) at the UCT GSB.