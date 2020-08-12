How active are ISIS cells in SA?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:45
Western Cape to develop a legislation for CCTV camera law
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thami Nkosi
Thami Nkosi
Thami Nkosi
Today at 12:45
Alarming spike in child abuse since March.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lynne Cawood- Gauteng director
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 12:52
Lorch, Shonga dropped from Pirates squad following breach of team protocols
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer Laduma.
Today at 12:56
WARM THE WORLD presents the one and only NIK RABINOWITZ in your living room.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharise Weiner- High Court Judge
Today at 13:20
Update on what's happening in the ECD sector...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bridget Kahts
Today at 13:32
Corona Cape Project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brooke Hobson-Jones
Today at 13:45
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Application by the Public Protector to interdict Parliament from considering a motion calling for her removal from office.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Journalist at Times Live
Today at 15:40
Facebook hate speech update: banning of blackface and anti-Semitic stereotypes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Okyerebea Ampofo-Anti
Today at 15:50
New location for Kalk Bay Theatre!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashley Searle - Kalk Bay Theatre
Today at 16:10
ANC Limpopo heavyweight Msiza successfully challenges the VBS Mutual Bank report
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Gerber - News24
Today at 16:20
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA councillor for their Covid-19 relief efforts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Nadia Mayman De Grass - Bonteheuwel CAN Bonteheuwel
Today at 16:55
Dischem Random Act of Kindness
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser - Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
SA Indie Film Fest 2020 is going online and launches in 3 days!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Williamson - Event organiser
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
inverroche gin seeing flames
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lorna Scott - Co-Founder And Creative Director Of Inverroche Distillery at Inverroche Distillery
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Business Unusual will have you looking at rubber in what has not been a Goodyear and may require a Continental shift to fix
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Restaurants are battling to survive, but holding on to waiter’s tips is illegal and immoral
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - Leader in building industry on surviving a Covid-19 slump
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Corobrik
Latest Local
Farm attacks and murders are undeniably spiking – Saps data "People are being murdered [on farms] whether they are black, white, coloured or Indian," says Dr Ivan Meyer (W Cape Government). 12 August 2020 1:07 PM
SA gets stock of Covid-19 rapid antibody test kits: 'We can roll out quickly' Want to know if you’ve been infected? Kieno Kammies interviews Graeme Pienaar of medical supplier Direct Retail Goods. 12 August 2020 12:09 PM
It’s worse now than at the height of the HIV pandemic – SA funeral industry Funeral prices are skyrocketing. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manesh Govender (National Funeral Directors Association). 12 August 2020 10:49 AM
View all Local
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
SA First Forum demands that NPA boss Shamila Batohi gets cracking on corruption The South Africa First Forum is putting pressure on the NPA to act against corruption because they've lost faith in President Cyri... 12 August 2020 12:43 PM
Public Protector Mkhwebane in bid to stop Parliament removing her from office EWN's Babalo Ndenze is following the case in the Western Cape High Court. 12 August 2020 12:33 PM
View all Politics
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Winston the cat plays piano when he wants his dinner His owner Kate Nyx posted a video showing his talent on the keyboard when he wants to get her attention. 12 August 2020 11:26 AM
Cisco Mhlane cracked South Africans up posting this boere braai get-up Cisco thought it would be fun to dress up in a safari suit for a braai in jest and never expected the photo he posted to go viral. 11 August 2020 12:15 PM
New dagga law – proposed quantities allowed, definition of 'private space', etc. You may possess 1.2kg of dried dagga (kind of), and it’s fine to smoke in your car (kind of), says Paul-Michael Keichel. 11 August 2020 11:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jo... 20 July 2020 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'Bob Mabena loved radio, he breathed radio, he was my hero' - Tracy Going The former TV and radio broadcaster worked with Mabena in their 20s at Metro FM, 'He never walked into a room in a bad mood.' 11 August 2020 6:48 AM
Smokers have to put their homes on mortgage to buy cigarettes! - Tannie Evita The legendary Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout has taken a jab at some of the current lockdown regulations ahead of her virtual show on S... 8 August 2020 2:42 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 07 August 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 7 August 2020 4:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Mauritius oil spill: Teams scramble to pump out bunker fuel on wrecked ship It's a race against time for authorities in Mauritius who fear that a damaged Japanese cargo ship leaking oil into the Indian Ocea... 11 August 2020 11:45 AM
Covid-19 symptoms can be grouped into six distinct categories, research claims UK researchers at King’s College London have identified six distinct types of Covid-19, each distinguished by its own cluster of s... 8 August 2020 12:20 PM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
40% of contracts to women: 'ANC unable to issue tenders without corruption' "Only politically connected women will benefit," warns DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone. 11 August 2020 3:04 PM
Why has Shamila Batohi taken no action against NPA members accused of crime? "Covid-19 is being used as an excuse," says the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach. "We must get on with it!" 11 August 2020 12:51 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
How active are ISIS cells in SA?

How active are ISIS cells in SA?

12 August 2020 11:01 AM

Guest: Jasmine Opperman Terrorism Research and Analysis.


What is the mood of SA businesses at the moment?

12 August 2020 12:24 PM

Guest: Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox

Google is developing an Android phone-powered earthquake alert system

12 August 2020 11:35 AM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits

12 August 2020 10:54 AM

The single-prick SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM rapid tests kits authorised by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has arrived in SA. Made by Zheijiang Orient Gene Biotech the tests analyse blood to detect  antibodies that are formed by the immune system in response to a past interaction with the virus.

Direct Retail Goods CEO, Graeme Pienaar announced  the receipt of the first 10,000 units with another 750,000 on order.

Cartoon drawing courses

12 August 2020 10:45 AM

Allison Beere is a cartoonist who runs a cartoon drawing course for beginner to intermediate cartooning classes. Do you need to be able to draw to draw cartoons?  

Pick & Pay clothing partnering with a local designer

12 August 2020 10:19 AM

Kieno joined by Hazel Pillay General Manager Pick n Pay Clothing.

SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruption

12 August 2020 10:17 AM

SA First forum will march to offices of the NPA in Cape Town and handover a memorandum to NPA head Shamila Batohi calling fro the arrest and prosecution of those implicated in corruption. Looting and corrruption seems to continue in over drive by politicians and those connected to them and South Africans have seen very few arrests and prosecutions even with the new NPA head in office.

Kieno joined by Advocate Rod Solomons Convenor of SA 1st Forum

Barbs Wire - Winston the cat plays piano

12 August 2020 10:05 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

12 August 2020 10:01 AM
South African goes viral because of what he wears to a braai

11 August 2020 12:04 PM

Siseko Cisco Mhlana

Guest: Brent Lindeque | Editor in Chief at Good Things Guy

