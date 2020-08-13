Western Cape Covid-19 latest update

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:05
Is South Africa really ready for level 2?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration & Management
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration & Management
125
Today at 12:10
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
125
Today at 12:10
Mkhwebane, Parliament square off in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
125
Today at 12:15
Efforts for COCT to create its own clean elec supply dealt a court blow - CER explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicole Loser - Attorney at Centre For Environmental Rights
Guests
Nicole Loser - Attorney at Centre For Environmental Rights
125
Today at 12:15
LIVE: Dipping into State Capture Live to see who the secret witness will be...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:23
SA First Forum is marching to NPA offices demanding they take a stand against corruption
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
125
Today at 12:23
DCJ Postpones the cross examination of Mr McBride and also Mr Ncube's evidence for next Thursday, The commission now adjourns until 12:00 pm to hear the evidence of the witness whom their name is not revealed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:27
Why can' the restoration of the Bonteheuwel MPC be approved?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 12:27
SERI AND C-19 PEOPLE'S COALITION HOLD WEBINAR IN COMMEMORATION OF 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARIKANA MASSACRE
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:34
What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
125
Today at 12:37
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns increas
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:40
Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Losni Naidoo - Project Director: Integrated Reporting at SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)
Guests
Losni Naidoo - Project Director: Integrated Reporting at SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)
125
Today at 12:41
Mauritius oil spill: Almost all fuel oil pumped out of MV Wakashio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jean Luc Emile, Chief Editor for Radio Plus- Mauritius.
Guests
Jean Luc Emile, Chief Editor for Radio Plus- Mauritius.
125
Today at 12:45
What Do Your Womenomics Look Like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
125
Today at 12:45
South African residing in Mauritius explains how they are helping with the catastrophic oil spill.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Corrine Roberts- Residing in Mauritius.
Guests
Corrine Roberts- Residing in Mauritius.
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
EWN’s Cindy Poluta chatted to motorcyclist and the first South African to win a MotoGP race, Brad Binder. He claimed victory in the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix on 9 August 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.
Guests
Cindy Poluta- EWN Sports Reporter.
125
Today at 12:56
Let’s Get Behind Virtual Slipper Week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Julia Sotirianakos, Reach for a Dream CEO.
Guests
Julia Sotirianakos, Reach for a Dream CEO.
125
Today at 13:20
The Justice Desk launches hard-hitting campaign challenging men to respond to GBV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
JESSICA DEWHURST
Guests
JESSICA DEWHURST
125
Today at 13:45
How has lockdown impacted The Big Issue vendors?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
Guests
Derek Carelse - Managing Director at The Big Issue
125
Today at 14:10
Breaking new ground with SA's first plus size male model
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jade Campbell
Guests
Jade Campbell
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Lillia Lessev
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lillia Lessev
Guests
Lillia Lessev
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: A review of Power Point's new rehearsal function Presenter Coach
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
Guests
Richard Mulholland - Owner at Missing Link
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: insights into understanding cash flow for any business in an uncertain economic environment.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
