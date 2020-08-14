Jail the thieves says Bonang Mohale

Covid 19 is clearly proving that the old conventional way of schooling is no longer effective and that a NEW WAY needs to be created and implemented sooner rather than later. Teacher Unions and SGBS are concerned about the readiness of schools to accept more learners on August 24.



They are also concerned about the declining numbers of matrics who are attending school ahead of their final exams, and the lack of space as more grades return.

So what exactly is this new way and what can we learn from other countries with a more advanced education system and how do we adapt?



Kieno joined by Futurist and startegist from Mind of a fox Chantell Illbury.

