Gyms re-opening regulations

Today at 11:32
Impact of deeds office closures on property industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jedd Grimbeek
Today at 12:05
The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 12:10
Govt is not accepting our post-covid-19 recovery plan - Sacci
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Mthokozisi Xulu - President at South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)
Today at 12:10
(Fita) to continue with its appeal to challenge the legitimacy of the Tobacco ban.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:15
Sun International on the lifted interprovincial travel restrictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graham Wood - Managing Director at Tsogo Sun
Today at 12:15
South Africa needs to implement certain evidenced-based measures to ↓ heavy drinking that industry will never agree to- Prof Parry.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - ‎SAMRC
Today at 12:19
Public Protector's office to inspect Gauteng hospitals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Charles Mohalaba - Chief Operations Officer at Public Protector'S Office
Today at 12:21
preventing second wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 12:23
As we enter Level 2: What is the state of hospitals? Have we reached the peak? Are we ready for the impact after the un-banning of Liquor and Tobacco sales?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Anban Pillay- Department of Health DDG.
Today at 12:24
BATSA update
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marcelo Nico - CEO at Philip Morris International – South Africa
Marcelo Nico
Today at 12:27
Unite Behind on SIU seizing Transnet exec’s assets
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head
Today at 12:37
One of two men arrested in connection with KZN south coast killings is found dead- One released because of insufficient evidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:37
Proteas transformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:40
Islamic State now has its first outpost in southern Africa after capture of key port in Mozambique
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryan Cummings - Chief Security Analyst: Africa at Signal Risk
Ryan Cummings, Signal Risk director
Today at 12:41
National Week of Protest to Save ECD Workforce
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Eric Atmore- Representing covid19 society coalition.
Today at 12:45
SNOWFALL AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES ACROSS SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bransby Bulo, Forecaster at SAWS.
Today at 12:45
State of disaster explained
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Elmien du Plessis, Constitutional Law Expert
Today at 12:52
Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Expect snow & freezing temps in the WC - Snow Report SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
Today at 12:56
How Level 2 lockdown will affect SA rugby
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 13:20
Clarifying the confusion around license extensions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Trevor Blake
Today at 13:45
Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lucia Mthiyane
Today at 14:23
Legal Talk - Get Law launches affordable online platform for legal advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ya'eesh Cader
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
nealle hill
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Latest Local
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
Please help donate towards PPE: 'Communities desperately want libraries open' Ronel Viljoen, of the City's Community Services and Health, says PPE donations are desperately needed to safely open libraries 17 August 2020 10:00 AM
Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown Alan Winde says the Western Cape still has hotspot management across the province which is being closely monitored for outbreaks. 17 August 2020 7:31 AM
View all Local
No backing down: Fita to move ahead with tobacco ban court challenge The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will persist with its legal action despite the government's decision to lift... 16 August 2020 10:35 AM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 3 from 1 June. 16 August 2020 7:00 AM
South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is ready to move to the next stage of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. 15 August 2020 8:34 PM
View all Politics
Inter-provincial travel opens up new market for hospitality sector - hotel group The City Lodge Hotel Group says the easing of travel regulations under level 2 will help save the hotel sector which has been brou... 16 August 2020 12:55 PM
Level 2 brings significant relief to liquor traders, says association The Liquor Traders Association of South Africa says it's ready to safely serve customers when alcohol sales reopen on Tuesday. 16 August 2020 11:50 AM
'Shattered' restaurant industry needs to leverage move to level 2, says Rasa The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announc... 16 August 2020 9:30 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] 'Shark whisperer' removes 100s of fishing hooks from creatures' mouths Christino Zenato a scuba instructor in the Bahamas, helps her 'dental patients' by pulling out metal hooks stuck in their mouths. 17 August 2020 11:02 AM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
[WATCH] How to get rid of those orange Spag Bolly stains from your tupperware Adi Kempler's TikTok video explaining her mom's Tupperware cleaning hack has gone viral! 14 August 2020 10:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Gyms re-opening regulations

Gyms re-opening regulations

17 August 2020 10:03 AM

 Lizel Van De Westhuizen


UCT GSB Feature

17 August 2020 11:41 AM

Research shows that up to 3 700 000 schoolgirls in South Africa cannot afford sanitary pads. Here to talk to us today is Euodia Naanyane-Bouwer, the owner of Gracious Nubian, a social enterprise based in Bloemfontein that designs, develops and manufactures an innovative washable sanitary pad that can be reused for up to 2 years. Euodia is one of the speakers at the UCT GSB’s Annual Women in Business Conference which takes place this coming Friday, 21 August. This year, the conference will be going virtual for the first time in its 21 year history, which means anyone can attend, no matter where they are in the world. Tickets can be booked via the UCT GSB’s social media platforms.

Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse

17 August 2020 11:32 AM
EmpowerHERd

17 August 2020 11:05 AM

Danielle Crowie

Tammy Lomberg and Danielle Crowie are two young ladies from Cape Town that decided to something about the high cost of female hygiene products that according to research results in poor girls missing twenty percent of school days in a given year .  With the high cost of living sometimes the basic items young women need are out of reach & this has a devastating effect on their self esteem & education.

Counting the costs of the attacks on more Golden Arrow buses and who will pay?

17 August 2020 10:41 AM

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer | Spokesperson  at Golden Arrow Bus Services

BBC Outlook

17 August 2020 10:31 AM
Barbs Wire

17 August 2020 9:54 AM
The abuse of gender

14 August 2020 11:49 AM

Kieno speaks to Dr Roze Phillips Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA.

Western Cape Provincial Economic and tourism update

14 August 2020 11:38 AM

Kieno joined by David Maynier Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 August 2020 11:14 AM
Premier Winde: Get jobs back up and running #Level2lockdown

Local Politics

[WATCH] Cape Town moulana apologises for 'degrading' video about women

South Africa moves to lockdown level 2 from Tuesday - here's what that means

Politics

Will Sadc leaders speak Zimbabwe as virtual summit gets under way?

17 August 2020 11:08 AM

Over 175k ECD jobs hang in the balance, sector says govt failing them

17 August 2020 10:33 AM

uMthwalume: Authorities call urgent briefing amid reports of suspect’s suicide

17 August 2020 9:54 AM

