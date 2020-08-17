Gyms re-opening regulations

Today at 11:32 Impact of deeds office closures on property industry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jedd Grimbeek

Today at 12:05 The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announcement. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA

Today at 12:10 Govt is not accepting our post-covid-19 recovery plan - Sacci The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adv Mthokozisi Xulu - President at South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)

Today at 12:10 (Fita) to continue with its appeal to challenge the legitimacy of the Tobacco ban. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman

Today at 12:15 Sun International on the lifted interprovincial travel restrictions The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Graham Wood - Managing Director at Tsogo Sun

Today at 12:15 South Africa needs to implement certain evidenced-based measures to ↓ heavy drinking that industry will never agree to- Prof Parry. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - ‎SAMRC

Today at 12:19 Public Protector's office to inspect Gauteng hospitals The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Adv Charles Mohalaba - Chief Operations Officer at Public Protector'S Office

Today at 12:21 preventing second wave The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Salim Abdool Karim

Today at 12:23 As we enter Level 2: What is the state of hospitals? Have we reached the peak? Are we ready for the impact after the un-banning of Liquor and Tobacco sales? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Anban Pillay- Department of Health DDG.

Today at 12:24 BATSA update The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Marcelo Nico - CEO at Philip Morris International – South Africa

Today at 12:27 Unite Behind on SIU seizing Transnet exec’s assets The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:27 Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head

Today at 12:37 One of two men arrested in connection with KZN south coast killings is found dead- One released because of insufficient evidence. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Today at 12:37 Proteas transformation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica

Today at 12:40 Islamic State now has its first outpost in southern Africa after capture of key port in Mozambique The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ryan Cummings - Chief Security Analyst: Africa at Signal Risk

Today at 12:41 National Week of Protest to Save ECD Workforce The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Prof Eric Atmore- Representing covid19 society coalition.

Today at 12:45 SNOWFALL AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES ACROSS SA The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bransby Bulo, Forecaster at SAWS.

Today at 12:45 State of disaster explained The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University

Today at 12:52 Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:52 Expect snow & freezing temps in the WC - Snow Report SA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Richard Le Sueur

Today at 12:56 How Level 2 lockdown will affect SA rugby The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock

Today at 13:20 Clarifying the confusion around license extensions Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Trevor Blake

Today at 13:45 Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lucia Mthiyane

Today at 14:23 Legal Talk - Get Law launches affordable online platform for legal advice Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ya'eesh Cader

Today at 18:08 Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol

Today at 18:12 Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA

Today at 18:49 Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket

Today at 19:08 Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us' The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent

