Counting the costs of the attacks on more Golden Arrow buses and who will pay?

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:32
Impact of deeds office closures on property industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jedd Grimbeek
Jedd Grimbeek
Today at 12:05
The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) says it's time for the decimated sector to rebuild following the level 2 announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 12:10
Govt is not accepting our post-covid-19 recovery plan - Sacci
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Adv Mthokozisi Xulu - President at South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)
Adv Mthokozisi Xulu - President at South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI)
Today at 12:10
(Fita) to continue with its appeal to challenge the legitimacy of the Tobacco ban.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:15
Sun International on the lifted interprovincial travel restrictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Graham Wood - Managing Director at Tsogo Sun
Graham Wood - Managing Director at Tsogo Sun
Today at 12:15
South Africa needs to implement certain evidenced-based measures to ↓ heavy drinking that industry will never agree to- Prof Parry.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
Prof Charles Parry, Director of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
Today at 12:19
Public Protector's office to inspect Gauteng hospitals
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Adv Charles Mohalaba - Chief Operations Officer at Public Protector'S Office
Adv Charles Mohalaba - Chief Operations Officer at Public Protector'S Office
Today at 12:21
preventing second wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 12:23
As we enter Level 2: What is the state of hospitals? Have we reached the peak? Are we ready for the impact after the un-banning of Liquor and Tobacco sales?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Anban Pillay- Department of Health DDG.
Anban Pillay- Department of Health DDG.
Today at 12:24
BATSA update
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Marcelo Nico - CEO at Philip Morris International – South Africa
Marcelo Nico - CEO at Philip Morris International – South Africa
Today at 12:27
Unite Behind on SIU seizing Transnet exec’s assets
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head
Johan Booysen, Former KZN Hawks head
Today at 12:37
One of two men arrested in connection with KZN south coast killings is found dead- One released because of insufficient evidence.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:37
Proteas transformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Today at 12:40
Islamic State now has its first outpost in southern Africa after capture of key port in Mozambique
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Ryan Cummings - Chief Security Analyst: Africa at Signal Risk
Ryan Cummings - Chief Security Analyst: Africa at Signal Risk
Today at 12:41
National Week of Protest to Save ECD Workforce
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Prof Eric Atmore- Representing covid19 society coalition.
Prof Eric Atmore- Representing covid19 society coalition.
Today at 12:45
SNOWFALL AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES ACROSS SA
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Bransby Bulo, Forecaster at SAWS.
Bransby Bulo, Forecaster at SAWS.
Today at 12:45
State of disaster explained
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Prof Elmien Du Plessis - Associate Professor of Law at North West University
Today at 12:52
Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani resigns with immediate effect
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Expect snow & freezing temps in the WC - Snow Report SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Richard Le Sueur
Richard Le Sueur
Today at 12:56
How Level 2 lockdown will affect SA rugby
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Sbu Mjikeliso- Sports Writer and Author of Being a Black Springbock
Today at 13:20
Clarifying the confusion around license extensions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Trevor Blake
Trevor Blake
Today at 13:45
Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lucia Mthiyane
Lucia Mthiyane
Today at 14:23
Legal Talk - Get Law launches affordable online platform for legal advice
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Ya'eesh Cader
Ya'eesh Cader
Today at 18:08
Sasol reports a huge annual loss and write-downs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 18:12
Now that tobacco ban has been lifted, what legacy has it left?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Another take from a CEO on the world post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
Today at 18:49
Restaurants get relief as alcohol opens up, but curfew is still in place. What is the legacy of lockdown for restaurants and how can we build from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:08
Now that the economy has opened up to Level 2, what are the real reforms needed to kickstart it again?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book: 'The Number Bias - How Numbers Lead and Mislead Us'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Sanne Blauw - Author, Economist and Numeracy Editor at De Correspondent
Today at 19:33
SPYPE: Make Money Mondays - Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
