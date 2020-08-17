EmpowerHERd

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
Gauteng residents brave the cold and queue for liquor- Voxies.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:09
Liquor stores are open; EWN Reporter on the ground takes us through the commotion.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Is party politics fueling Cape Town’s Taxi wars.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nobukhosi Dlamini - Regional spokesperson at ANC
Today at 12:14
Some gyms are open! We get a reaction from the industry!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Grant Austin- FIT SA Spokesperson
Today at 12:15
analysis on assassinations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Arde - Editor & journalist at Kzn Invest
Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury
Today at 12:18
Is the CSA in turmoil? Jacques Faul & Chris Nenzani call it quits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Telford Vice - Cricket Writer at Business Day
Today at 12:23
Masses of low level snow all over the country- Snow Report SA helps us keep track.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA
Today at 12:27
FIVE SENIOR FREE STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS APPEAR IN COURT ON CHARGES OF CORRUPTION WORTH OVER R245 MILLION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
hildegard
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hildegarde Fast - Head of policy and strategy at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:33
Ewn reporter on alcohol & cigs
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 12:35
What kind of procurement info should be published to curb corruption?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jaap de Visser
Today at 12:37
CSA IN TURMOIL AS CEO JACQUES FAUL QUITS IN WAKE OF NENZANI RESIGNATION
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 12:40
Alcohol sales resume - how are small independent bottle stores coping?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Leon Haynes - Owner at Observatory Liquor Store
Today at 12:45
Air bnb is now open - how will visitors be kept safe?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:32
Science and Tech - take a girl child to work
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Juliet Mhango
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Bianca Blanc
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Blanc
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli. 18 August 2020 9:07 AM
We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay "Our customers are excited! We’re excited! And we’re ready," says John Bradshaw, Marketing Director at Pick n Pay. 18 August 2020 8:45 AM
[OPINION] Wyn vir die ekonomiese pyn, not everything can be blamed on the Rona Welcome to lockdown rhetoric, where everything's made up and the facts don't matter, suggests CapeTalk producer Stephan Lombard. 18 August 2020 8:21 AM
View all Local
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
View all Politics
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date. 18 August 2020 11:18 AM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda. 18 August 2020 7:40 AM
Masks with valves defeat the purpose, warns epidemiologist Epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says wearing a face mask with valves does not help to limit the spread of coronavirus. 17 August 2020 11:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
View all Sport
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Twins hearing Phil Collins' drum solo for the first time is so pure The YouTube twins viral video resulted in 40-year-old track In The Air Tonight making it to number 2 on iTunes this week. 14 August 2020 1:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
View all World
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Africa
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Lord Charles Hotel (Somerset West) closes shop after 32 profitable years The lockdown has taken down yet another iconic tourist establishment. Kieno Kammies interviews Sisa Ntshona (SA Tourism). 13 August 2020 3:05 PM
Big Bru is watching! (And selling your personal data to insurers and the like) CCTV camera networks can assist in alleviating crime. But we must avoid dystopia, warns Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 12 August 2020 2:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
EmpowerHERd

EmpowerHERd

17 August 2020 11:05 AM

Zain speaks to Danielle Crowie

Tammy Lomberg and Danielle Crowie are two young ladies from Cape Town that decided to something about the high cost of female hygiene products that according to research results in poor girls missing twenty percent of school days in a given year .  With the high cost of living sometimes the basic items young women need are out of reach & this has a devastating effect on their self esteem & education.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Mauritius oil spill

18 August 2020 11:51 AM

The bulk carrier MK Wakashio which ran aground on a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius on 25 July and spilled more 1000 tonnes of oil has broken in two . The Mauritian government has declared an environmental emergency and salvage crews have been frantically racing against the clock to pump the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil off the ship.

The government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth  has vowed to seek compensation from the owner and the insurer of the  MK Wakashioship for all losses and damages . Their are also major concerns about who is responsible and if the ship had adequate insurance required under international maritime laws.

Mukhtar Joonas, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Mauritius gives us the latest on the ecological disaster that has struck his country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gender parity in Science Technology Engineering and Maths

18 August 2020 11:40 AM

Gender Equality in the workplace  is one of the cornerstones in the fight against gender bias and stereotypes, there is  a large imbalance in the proportion of women in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics aka (STEM) in not just South Africa but globally currently only 13% of STEM graduates are women in a field that  contributes to 30% of all jobs in SA and 30% the gross domestic output.

How do we get more young women interested in a career path that is almost guaranteed to not be affected by automation an redundancy ? 

joining Zain is Jake Willis CEO of Lulway .Lulaway is an entry-level, mass recruitment youth employment platform .The company operates 200 job centres within local communities in all nine provinces. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RE-Imaging Health and Wellness brands and what they offer consumers under the new normal

18 August 2020 11:29 AM

Personal Health and Wellness is now more important given the new normal  brought on by Covid 19 and the impact on our overall well being.
Stress and anxiety levels have increased  due to an ailing economy, unemployment and food insecurity in the country and the world at large.
But, how can  Health and Wellness brands pivot their businesses to innovatively  customise  products to help us deal with the demands we face on a daily basis?

Zain joined by Rachel Thompson, Insights director at Growth for Knowledge to share some insights into these issues.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How SA hotels are preparing for level 2

18 August 2020 10:54 AM

Paddy Brearly  the MD of Legacy Hotels discusses the way forward after months of forced closure,  will the hospitality industry be able to get back to  the position they were pre-lock down, will the domestic market be enough until we are able to welcome international visitors? The conditions for opening and Covid precautions, how much strain has it put on a vulnerable industry? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electricity Safety Month

18 August 2020 10:34 AM

August is “Electricity Safety Month” and Eskom has dedicated it to raising awareness about the safe use of electricity. Besides promoting safe usage of electricity and ending illegal connections , a major concern is the safety of Eskom staff when they are out in the field. In recent months they have had to withdraw staff from Khayelitsha & Mfuleni after attacks on Eskom personnel , tragically in June two security guards were shot dead in Philippi East , while escorting Eskom technicians out of the area . 

Zain speaks to Trish Da Silva, Eskom spokesperson for the Western Cape Operating Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

18 August 2020 10:31 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for effective investigations and prosecutions to stop public violence

18 August 2020 10:30 AM

Mayco member for Safety and Security says that without effective investigations and prosecutions we will be fighting a loosing battle to stem public violence in the city and the province. We look at what needs to happen to ensure that law enforcement agencies from the city and saps work together with the justice system to bring an end to the violence.

Zain joined by the Alderman JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC's parliamentary "power grab"

18 August 2020 9:59 AM

The Sunday Times confirms that they have seen ANC caucus documents revealing a silent plan to give their Chief Whip greater powers by influencing decisions about parliament's finances, human resources and the disciplining of opposition MPs.
Government critics are alarmed at what they say is a power grab of parliament.

Zain joined by Political Analyst Sanusha Naidoo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem

18 August 2020 9:49 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of deeds office closures on property industry

17 August 2020 12:00 PM

The property sector continues to struggle to get properties transferred and leaving sellers in limbo and with out money.  As a result of the deeds offices closing and a shortage of staff the impact on the whole sector has lead property to agents and construction projects being suspended.  For more Zain joined by Jedd Grimbeek 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Business Lifestyle

Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home

Local Lifestyle

We’ve got lots of liquor and cigarettes. There are no buying limits – Pick n Pay

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Don’t panic buy! PnP welcomes liquor and cigarette buyers

18 August 2020 11:46 AM

New Zealand PM hits back at Trump's 'patently wrong' virus claims

18 August 2020 11:33 AM

St Helena Bay community mourns death of Leo Williams (9)

18 August 2020 10:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA