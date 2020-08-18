RE-Imaging Health and Wellness brands and what they offer consumers under the new normal

Today at 11:45 AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:05 Gauteng residents brave the cold and queue for liquor- Voxies. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:09 Liquor stores are open; EWN Reporter on the ground takes us through the commotion. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Is party politics fueling Cape Town’s Taxi wars. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nobukhosi Dlamini - Regional spokesperson at ANC

Today at 12:14 Some gyms are open! We get a reaction from the industry! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Grant Austin- FIT SA Spokesperson

Today at 12:15 analysis on assassinations The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Greg Arde - Editor & journalist at Kzn Invest

Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury

Today at 12:18 Is the CSA in turmoil? Jacques Faul & Chris Nenzani call it quits The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Telford Vice- Cricket Writer

Telford Vice - Cricket Writer at Business Day

Today at 12:23 Masses of low level snow all over the country- Snow Report SA helps us keep track. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA

Today at 12:27 FIVE SENIOR FREE STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS APPEAR IN COURT ON CHARGES OF CORRUPTION WORTH OVER R245 MILLION The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:27 hildegard The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Hildegarde Fast - Head of policy and strategy at Western Cape Government

Today at 12:33 Ewn reporter on alcohol & cigs The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Veronica Mokhoali

Today at 12:35 What kind of procurement info should be published to curb corruption? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Jaap de Visser

Today at 12:37 CSA IN TURMOIL AS CEO JACQUES FAUL QUITS IN WAKE OF NENZANI RESIGNATION The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Telford Vice- Cricket Writer

Today at 12:40 Alcohol sales resume - how are small independent bottle stores coping? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Leon Haynes - Owner at Observatory Liquor Store

Today at 12:45 Air bnb is now open - how will visitors be kept safe? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 13:32 Science and Tech - take a girl child to work Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Juliet Mhango

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Bianca Blanc Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bianca Blanc

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate

