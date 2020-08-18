Mauritius oil spill

The bulk carrier MK Wakashio which ran aground on a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius on 25 July and spilled more 1000 tonnes of oil has broken in two . The Mauritian government has declared an environmental emergency and salvage crews have been frantically racing against the clock to pump the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil off the ship.
The government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has vowed to seek compensation from the owner and the insurer of the MK Wakashioship for all losses and damages . Their are also major concerns about who is responsible and if the ship had adequate insurance required under international maritime laws.
Mukhtar Joonas, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Mauritius gives us the latest on the ecological disaster that has struck his country.
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.
Gender Equality in the workplace is one of the cornerstones in the fight against gender bias and stereotypes, there is a large imbalance in the proportion of women in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics aka (STEM) in not just South Africa but globally currently only 13% of STEM graduates are women in a field that contributes to 30% of all jobs in SA and 30% the gross domestic output.
How do we get more young women interested in a career path that is almost guaranteed to not be affected by automation an redundancy ?
joining Zain is Jake Willis CEO of Lulway .Lulaway is an entry-level, mass recruitment youth employment platform .The company operates 200 job centres within local communities in all nine provinces.
Personal Health and Wellness is now more important given the new normal brought on by Covid 19 and the impact on our overall well being.
Stress and anxiety levels have increased due to an ailing economy, unemployment and food insecurity in the country and the world at large.
But, how can Health and Wellness brands pivot their businesses to innovatively customise products to help us deal with the demands we face on a daily basis?
Zain joined by Rachel Thompson, Insights director at Growth for Knowledge to share some insights into these issues.
Paddy Brearly the MD of Legacy Hotels discusses the way forward after months of forced closure, will the hospitality industry be able to get back to the position they were pre-lock down, will the domestic market be enough until we are able to welcome international visitors? The conditions for opening and Covid precautions, how much strain has it put on a vulnerable industry?
August is “Electricity Safety Month” and Eskom has dedicated it to raising awareness about the safe use of electricity. Besides promoting safe usage of electricity and ending illegal connections , a major concern is the safety of Eskom staff when they are out in the field. In recent months they have had to withdraw staff from Khayelitsha & Mfuleni after attacks on Eskom personnel , tragically in June two security guards were shot dead in Philippi East , while escorting Eskom technicians out of the area .
Zain speaks to Trish Da Silva, Eskom spokesperson for the Western Cape Operating Unit
Mayco member for Safety and Security says that without effective investigations and prosecutions we will be fighting a loosing battle to stem public violence in the city and the province. We look at what needs to happen to ensure that law enforcement agencies from the city and saps work together with the justice system to bring an end to the violence.
Zain joined by the Alderman JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town.
The Sunday Times confirms that they have seen ANC caucus documents revealing a silent plan to give their Chief Whip greater powers by influencing decisions about parliament's finances, human resources and the disciplining of opposition MPs.
Government critics are alarmed at what they say is a power grab of parliament.
Zain joined by Political Analyst Sanusha Naidoo.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.