The World of advertising

Today at 18:39
The complicated logistics behind a liquor retailer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jason McEvoy - COO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:50
Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - debt weighing on Emerging markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
When South Africans do drink, they drink way too much, opines Mandy Weiner Radio host and investigative journalist Mandy Weiner says the lockdown has made it clear that South Africa has an alcohol dependen... 18 August 2020 5:03 PM
Get a legal consultation via WhatsApp for under R150 - here's how... Get Law has launched an online legal services platform enabling anyone access to attorneys at a fraction of the traditional costs. 18 August 2020 3:50 PM
Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts... Africa Melane speaks to property expert Herschel Jawitz about why now is the ideal time for first-time buyers to invest in a home. 18 August 2020 2:51 PM
Should South Africa still pursue nuclear energy? Given the rapidly falling price of renewable energy generation, should we still be looking at nuclear energy, asks Refilwe Moloto. 18 August 2020 3:16 PM
W Cape ANC: Councillor's gun has gone for ballistics testing All guns were seized at Bellville taxi rank after Monday's shooting including that of an ANC councilor who has not been charged. 18 August 2020 1:18 PM
Mbali Ntuli on why she challenges John Steenhuisen to TV debate for DA top spot We're looking for leaders who are authentic, kind, and who take in the lived realities of our people, says Ntuli. 18 August 2020 9:07 AM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday The ailing electricity producer will also implement load shedding on Wednesday from 9 am to 10 pm. 18 August 2020 2:04 PM
2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million Right now, the Fresnaye mansion is the most expensive home on the market in South Africa. 18 August 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
SAB: Expired beer isn't harmful to your health, but we don't recommend it South African Breweries (SAB) says consumers should avoid drinking beer that has reached its best-before date. 18 August 2020 11:18 AM
Virgin Active extends two-month payment freeze if you're working out from home You can still earn your Vitality points from home says Head at Discovery Vitality Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda. 18 August 2020 7:40 AM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
It’s official! Rugby is coming back to South Africa - possibly to Nelspruit only It’s possible that all the games will take place in Nelspruit, says IOL sports editor John Goliath. 7 August 2020 3:09 PM
[WATCH] Olympian swims while balancing glass of chocolate milk on her head American Olympic champ Katy Ledecky joined the #gotmilkchallenge and it was a lot of fun. She didn't spill a drop. 7 August 2020 10:34 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 14 August 2020 Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham shares his top books of the week. 14 August 2020 5:43 PM
Robert Trump, aged 71, dies in hospital US President Donald Trump's younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness. 16 August 2020 1:14 PM
'Little tigers' on the menu: Report exposes rampant cat meat trade in Vietnam Animal welfare group Four Paws International has published a startling report on the cat meat trade in Vietnam. 14 August 2020 4:57 PM
'I like to think of Kamala Harris as the future of America' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says Biden's vice-presidential nominee looks more like the America that is coming. 12 August 2020 1:05 PM
No conclusive answer for Botswana elephant deaths, but poison can't be ruled out The first test results to ascertain the cause of the deaths of hundreds of elephants in the famed Okavango Delta have been inconcl... 12 August 2020 11:18 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
NSPCA heads to High Court in latest battle against live sheep export Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wants to put an end to the live export of animals to the Middle East. 5 August 2020 4:55 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The World of advertising

The World of advertising

18 August 2020 12:03 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Mauritius oil spill

18 August 2020 11:51 AM

The bulk carrier MK Wakashio which ran aground on a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius on 25 July and spilled more 1000 tonnes of oil has broken in two . The Mauritian government has declared an environmental emergency and salvage crews have been frantically racing against the clock to pump the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil off the ship.

The government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth  has vowed to seek compensation from the owner and the insurer of the  MK Wakashioship for all losses and damages . Their are also major concerns about who is responsible and if the ship had adequate insurance required under international maritime laws.

Mukhtar Joonas, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Mauritius gives us the latest on the ecological disaster that has struck his country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gender parity in Science Technology Engineering and Maths

18 August 2020 11:40 AM

Gender Equality in the workplace  is one of the cornerstones in the fight against gender bias and stereotypes, there is  a large imbalance in the proportion of women in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics aka (STEM) in not just South Africa but globally currently only 13% of STEM graduates are women in a field that  contributes to 30% of all jobs in SA and 30% the gross domestic output.

How do we get more young women interested in a career path that is almost guaranteed to not be affected by automation an redundancy ? 

joining Zain is Jake Willis CEO of Lulway .Lulaway is an entry-level, mass recruitment youth employment platform .The company operates 200 job centres within local communities in all nine provinces. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RE-Imaging Health and Wellness brands and what they offer consumers under the new normal

18 August 2020 11:29 AM

Personal Health and Wellness is now more important given the new normal  brought on by Covid 19 and the impact on our overall well being.
Stress and anxiety levels have increased  due to an ailing economy, unemployment and food insecurity in the country and the world at large.
But, how can  Health and Wellness brands pivot their businesses to innovatively  customise  products to help us deal with the demands we face on a daily basis?

Zain joined by Rachel Thompson, Insights director at Growth for Knowledge to share some insights into these issues.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How SA hotels are preparing for level 2

18 August 2020 10:54 AM

Paddy Brearly  the MD of Legacy Hotels discusses the way forward after months of forced closure,  will the hospitality industry be able to get back to  the position they were pre-lock down, will the domestic market be enough until we are able to welcome international visitors? The conditions for opening and Covid precautions, how much strain has it put on a vulnerable industry? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Electricity Safety Month

18 August 2020 10:34 AM

August is “Electricity Safety Month” and Eskom has dedicated it to raising awareness about the safe use of electricity. Besides promoting safe usage of electricity and ending illegal connections , a major concern is the safety of Eskom staff when they are out in the field. In recent months they have had to withdraw staff from Khayelitsha & Mfuleni after attacks on Eskom personnel , tragically in June two security guards were shot dead in Philippi East , while escorting Eskom technicians out of the area . 

Zain speaks to Trish Da Silva, Eskom spokesperson for the Western Cape Operating Unit

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

18 August 2020 10:31 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for effective investigations and prosecutions to stop public violence

18 August 2020 10:30 AM

Mayco member for Safety and Security says that without effective investigations and prosecutions we will be fighting a loosing battle to stem public violence in the city and the province. We look at what needs to happen to ensure that law enforcement agencies from the city and saps work together with the justice system to bring an end to the violence.

Zain joined by the Alderman JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC's parliamentary "power grab"

18 August 2020 9:59 AM

The Sunday Times confirms that they have seen ANC caucus documents revealing a silent plan to give their Chief Whip greater powers by influencing decisions about parliament's finances, human resources and the disciplining of opposition MPs.
Government critics are alarmed at what they say is a power grab of parliament.

Zain joined by Political Analyst Sanusha Naidoo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem

18 August 2020 9:49 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

2000 square metre Cape Town mansion goes on sale for R150 million

Business Lifestyle

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm on Tuesday

Business Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Smokers delighted to be able to buy favourite cigarette brands again

18 August 2020 6:15 PM

Reopening of gyms welcomed by fitness instructors after months without pay

18 August 2020 5:55 PM

Opposition parties take ANC to task for not doing more to protect women

18 August 2020 5:41 PM

