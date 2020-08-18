The World of advertising

The bulk carrier MK Wakashio which ran aground on a coral reef off the coast of Mauritius on 25 July and spilled more 1000 tonnes of oil has broken in two . The Mauritian government has declared an environmental emergency and salvage crews have been frantically racing against the clock to pump the remaining 3,000 tonnes of oil off the ship.



The government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has vowed to seek compensation from the owner and the insurer of the MK Wakashioship for all losses and damages . Their are also major concerns about who is responsible and if the ship had adequate insurance required under international maritime laws.



Mukhtar Joonas, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Mauritius gives us the latest on the ecological disaster that has struck his country.

arrow_forward