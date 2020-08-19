Barbs Wire - Kebby Maphatsoe on ANC’s paralysing factionalism in the NEC

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Guests
Sarah Roodt
125
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
125
Today at 15:20
NSFAS withdraw funding to 5 000 no-qualifying students
Guests
125
Today at 15:40
Chester Missing: ZOOM with a view virtual team talk
Guests
125
Today at 15:50
Could this app take the stress out of returning to the office?
Guests
125
Today at 16:10
ICA calls on insurers to include larger tourism businesses in relief payments
Guests
125
Today at 16:20
INFLUENCE: South African Documentary made by Richard Poplak and Diana Neille
Guests
125
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
125
Today at 17:05
John Perlman is back on the airwaves!
Guests
125
Today at 17:20
High court takes government to task over failing a vulnerable child with disabilities, in need of care, education and protection.
Guests
125
Today at 17:46
'Yes Yanga' and 'We Are One' by Refiloe Moahloli
Guests
125
Today at 18:09
Business rescue filings soar
Guests
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
Guests
125
Today at 18:39
Three months of payment holidays to cost consumers an additional R20.7 billion in debt
Guests
125
Today at 18:48
Curro releases results and ramps up online learning
Guests
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Epic Battle Royale between Apple Google and Fortnite
Guests
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Bank fraud and parking pay machines
Guests
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: From winning a reality TV show to starting e-health platform Guidepost
Guests
125
