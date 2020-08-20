CapeTalkOpenLine

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:10
Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Today at 12:12
Experian data breach - Sabric responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nischal Mewalal - CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
Nischal Mewalal - CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
Today at 12:15
SIU is probing irregular procurement of probing 100s of PPE contracts- Scopa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Alf Lees
Alf Lees
Today at 12:15
Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly - Cont'd
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Wikus Steyl
Wikus Steyl
Today at 12:23
Zandile Gumede sworn in as ANC MPL in KwaZulu-Natal- Former PP responds.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Adv Thuli Madonsela- Former PP- Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.
Adv Thuli Madonsela- Former PP- Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 12:27
Dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:27
Joburg to implement credit controls again.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Today at 12:34
Outcry at King David Mowbray club renewal lease of R1000pm - Ndifuna Ukwazi responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Today at 12:37
Acting CSA president speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Beresford Williams - President at Western Province Cricket
Beresford Williams - President at Western Province Cricket
Today at 12:37
Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans’ personal information exposed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 12:40
SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
Today at 12:41
CLIP: US election 2020: Obama launches blistering attack on Trump's 'reality show' presidency
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
US elections: We get an update on the latest and how important Kamala Harris is for Joe Biden's campaign...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Dr David Monyae is Co-Director of the UJCI. An international relations and foreign policy expert.
Dr David Monyae is Co-Director of the UJCI. An international relations and foreign policy expert.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here’s what to expect
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Ryan Williams - Ster Kinekor CEO
Ryan Williams - Ster Kinekor CEO
Today at 12:56
Elaine signs to Columbia Records
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Today at 13:20
Two oceans aquarium preparing to reopen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - how to balance community and conservation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
James Suter
James Suter
Today at 13:50
Sakikhamva Foundation event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
