Paying the price of payment holidays

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Today at 12:12
Experian data breach - Sabric responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nischal Mewalal - CEO l at South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC)
Today at 12:15
SIU is probing irregular procurement of probing 100s of PPE contracts- Scopa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alf Lees
Today at 12:15
Collins Khosa murder: Military ombud finds that soldiers acted improperly - Cont'd
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wikus Steyl
Today at 12:23
Zandile Gumede sworn in as ANC MPL in KwaZulu-Natal- Former PP responds.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv Thuli Madonsela- Former PP- Chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.
Today at 12:27
Dischem being found guilty of price fixing of masks during the pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:27
Joburg to implement credit controls again.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jolidee Matongo - COJ Finance MMC
Today at 12:34
Outcry at King David Mowbray club renewal lease of R1000pm - Ndifuna Ukwazi responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandisa Shandu - Attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Mandisa Shandu
Today at 12:37
Acting CSA president speaks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Beresford Williams - President at Western Province Cricket
Today at 12:37
Data breach at Experian, 24 million South Africans’ personal information exposed
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 12:40
SA bill to ban smoking in public areas being finalised - NCAS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sharon Nyatsanza - Project & Communications Manager at National Council Against Smoking
Today at 12:41
CLIP: US election 2020: Obama launches blistering attack on Trump's 'reality show' presidency
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
US elections: We get an update on the latest and how important Kamala Harris is for Joe Biden's campaign...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr David Monyae is Co-Director of the UJCI. An international relations and foreign policy expert.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ster Kinekor will reopen cinemas at the end of August – here’s what to expect
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ryan Williams - Ster Kinekor CEO
Today at 12:56
Elaine signs to Columbia Records
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Today at 13:20
Two oceans aquarium preparing to reopen
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Renee Leeuwner - Tourism, Communications & Sustainability Co-Ordinator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - how to balance community and conservation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
James Suter
Today at 13:50
Sakikhamva Foundation event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Fatima Jakoet - Founder at Sakhikamva Foundation
Today at 18:09
Standard Bank hangs on to its dividend while half-year earnings plummet by more than 40%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sim Tshabalala - CEO at Standard Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Paying the price of payment holidays

Paying the price of payment holidays

20 August 2020 10:55 AM

Guest: Benay Sager CEO Debt Busters


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Address Unknown

20 August 2020 12:03 PM

Address Unknown", is a film inspired by the story of forced removals in District Six , It is directed by filmmaker Nadine Cloete who also directed the acclaimed Action Commandant, based on the life of slain South African liberation fighter, Ashley Kriel. 

  "Address Unknown", was written by anti-apartheid activist Anton Fisher and tells the story of postman Joey and his childhood friend Ebie. As a postman he is traumatised and upset by the fact that he cannot deliver letters to friends and neighbours from the area who disappeared without any forwarding addresses when they were dumped on the Cape Flats after their forced removals. Joey acting on information he received goes in search of his friend, in the backdrop the 1976 protests are in full swing adding to the danger of Joey's mission to reconnect with his friend.

The short film will also be showcased at the  BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia in the US.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert

20 August 2020 11:57 AM

Vicky Sampson Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before, will be an evening celebrating Women's month, Vicky’s birthday, and over 35 years in the industry as a performer on local and internationally-recognized platforms.

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/109683-vicky-sampson-like-youve-never-seen-her-before/#/

Book tickets for Vicky Sampson | Like You've Never Seen Her Before

Vicky Sampson is the magical voice behind “Afrikan Dream” - the song that inspired a nation and a continent, when she sang this hit song at the opening and closing ceremonies of the African Cup of Nations Football Competition that was held in South Africa in 1996.. Vicky Sampson Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before, will be an evening celebrating Women's month, Vicky’s birthday, and over ...

www.quicket.co.za

To share ,more about her career and the upcoming celebration of an iconic music career,

Zain joined by Vicky Sampson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to effectively deal with Government Corruption

20 August 2020 11:28 AM

Last week  members of the SA First Movement marched to the offices of the NPA in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum demanding that the National Director of Public Prosecutions  advocate Shamila Batohi urgently act against politicians and government officials accused of corruption.

Convenor of Sa 1st Forum Advocate Rod Solomons gives us feedback on the list of demands & also shares his thoughts about the recent redeployment of controversial former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the KZN provincial legislature.

Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have criticised the African National Congress decision stating Gumede’s appointment to the legislature was an affirmation by the ANC that it rewarded corruption.

Zain joined by Advocate Rod Solomons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2

20 August 2020 11:27 AM

Some gyms are reopening in South Africa this week, after being permitted to do business for the first time since the lockdown started. According to new Level 2 regulations, gyms and fitness centres can reopen under conditions – including that only 50 people will be allowed in a gym at any time.

Zain joined by Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Belarus has been rocked by mass protests

20 August 2020 10:27 AM

Keith Walker hosts DW's flagship show Inside Europ.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An investigation on credit bureau data breach

20 August 2020 10:16 AM

An investigation is underway into how a suspected fraudster was given access to the personal information of more than 20 million south Africans and more almost a million businesses. One of the biggest credit unions in the country, Experian, says that they have reported the data breach are working with law enforcement to track down the suspect.
Joining me now is Alistair Fairweather,Thechnology Consultant and Co-Founder of Plain Speak Consultants

Zain joined by the CEO fo Experian, Ferdie Pieterse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - 3. Facebook just launched avatars in South Africa

20 August 2020 10:14 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

20 August 2020 9:57 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury

19 August 2020 12:22 PM

Guest: Chantell Ilbury Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

