Barbs Wire - Facebook just launched avatars in South Africa

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Guests
Chris Smith
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Guests
Steven Beardsley
Today at 10:33
Using AI to get an edge
Guests
Mark Germishuys - CEO of NGA
Today at 10:45
Ster Kinekor Cinemas reopening
Guests
Ryan Williams - CEO at Ster-Kinekor Theatres
Today at 11:05
The future now with Dr Roze Phillips
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Cape of Good Hope
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens
Today at 12:15
Highest service reached in CT during the lock down?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:27
Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Holden
Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club
Today at 12:45
Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenichi Serino
Kenichi Serino - Editor at Global Press Journal
Today at 12:52
The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus
