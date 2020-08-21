Using AI to get an edge

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:32
Cape of Good Hope
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keano Jeru Fernande aka KNO - South African Hip Hop artist
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng PPE tenders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
Today at 12:15
Cost shock for Cape Covid Homeless Camp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Today at 12:27
Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Holden
Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club
Today at 12:45
Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenichi Serino
Kenichi Serino - Editor at Global Press Journal
KENICHI SERINO
Today at 12:52
The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 15:50
What are PapStix?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix
