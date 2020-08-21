Using AI to get an edge

Today at 11:32 Cape of Good Hope Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Keano Jeru Fernande aka KNO - South African Hip Hop artist

Today at 11:45 Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 12:05 SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng PPE tenders. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson

Today at 12:15 Cost shock for Cape Covid Homeless Camp The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town

Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town

Today at 12:27 Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author

Today at 12:40 The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club

Today at 12:45 Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kenichi Serino - Editor at Global Press Journal

Today at 12:52 The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University

Today at 15:40 Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Manthorp

