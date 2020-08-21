What is stakeholder capitalism?

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng PPE tenders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Dischem withdraws its appeal to a decision made by the competition tribunal ruling
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:10
NEWAHU STRIKE: GOVT TO BLAME FOR LACK OF PPE FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:13
SIU welcomes the order granted yesterday by the Special Tribunal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:15
Children, Covid-19 and Classrooms: A 10-point Plan for Making Schooling Safe. - Learners are going back on the 24th.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.
Today at 12:15
Cost shock for Cape Covid Homeless Camp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
The Surgeon General must clarify Deputy President Mabuza’s health condition.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Solly Malatsi - DA MP
Today at 12:27
IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 91, recovers from COVID-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mangosuthu Bhuthelezi- Former IFP Leader
Today at 12:27
Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Holden
Today at 12:37
Six candidates, 10 hours of interviews, many questions on independence, State Capture and Covid-19 corruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club
Today at 12:41
UPDATE: UMTHWALUME CASE:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:45
#LightRedSA make headway with Ministry on developments for the sector.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:45
Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenichi Serino
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:20
What does a runner do when they can't run? A lockdown story "Solo"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
DAmien Schumann
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club - Book Dash to address SA's literacy crisis by flooding the country with books
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Norrish
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Women's cancers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Keo Tabane
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 15:50
What are PapStix?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix
Today at 16:10
The PPE Tender Fraud - highlighting corruption in public procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cherese Thakur - amaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director
Today at 17:05
Back to school you go!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)
Today at 17:20
Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenneth Finn - Author
Today at 17:46
Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Lilley - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sandra Bold - Founder at Afromontane
