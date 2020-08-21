What is stakeholder capitalism?

Today at 11:45 Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 12:05 SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng PPE tenders. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:10 Dischem withdraws its appeal to a decision made by the competition tribunal ruling The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi

125 125

Today at 12:10 NEWAHU STRIKE: GOVT TO BLAME FOR LACK OF PPE FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:13 SIU welcomes the order granted yesterday by the Special Tribunal The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kaizer Kganyago

Kaizer Kganyago

125 125

Today at 12:15 Children, Covid-19 and Classrooms: A 10-point Plan for Making Schooling Safe. - Learners are going back on the 24th. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.

125 125

Today at 12:15 Cost shock for Cape Covid Homeless Camp The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town

Brett Herron

Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town

Brett Herron

125 125

Today at 12:23 The Surgeon General must clarify Deputy President Mabuza’s health condition. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Solly Malatsi - DA MP

125 125

Today at 12:27 IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 91, recovers from COVID-19. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mangosuthu Bhuthelezi- Former IFP Leader

125 125

Today at 12:27 Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Paul Holden

Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author

125 125

Today at 12:37 Six candidates, 10 hours of interviews, many questions on independence, State Capture and Covid-19 corruption. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 12:40 The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club

125 125

Today at 12:41 UPDATE: UMTHWALUME CASE: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

125 125

Today at 12:45 #LightRedSA make headway with Ministry on developments for the sector. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.

125 125

Today at 12:45 Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kenichi Serino

Kenichi Serino - Editor at Global Press Journal

KENICHI SERINO

125 125

Today at 12:52 Sports Wrap The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:52 The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus

125 125

Today at 12:56 Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 13:20 What does a runner do when they can't run? A lockdown story "Solo" Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

DAmien Schumann

Toni McCann

125 125

Today at 13:45 Quarantine Book Club - Book Dash to address SA's literacy crisis by flooding the country with books Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Julia Norrish

125 125

Today at 14:10 Health and Wellness - Women's cancers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Keo Tabane

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 15:40 Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Neil Manthorp

125 125

Today at 15:50 What are PapStix? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix

125 125

Today at 16:10 The PPE Tender Fraud - highlighting corruption in public procurement Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cherese Thakur - amaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director

125 125

Today at 17:05 Back to school you go! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)

125 125

Today at 17:20 Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kenneth Finn - Author

125 125

Today at 17:46 Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Amy Lilley - Musician

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125