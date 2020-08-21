What is stakeholder capitalism?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng PPE tenders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - SIU spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Dischem withdraws its appeal to a decision made by the competition tribunal ruling
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - former Co-Director at Ndifuna Ukwazi
Today at 12:10
NEWAHU STRIKE: GOVT TO BLAME FOR LACK OF PPE FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:13
SIU welcomes the order granted yesterday by the Special Tribunal
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:15
Children, Covid-19 and Classrooms: A 10-point Plan for Making Schooling Safe. - Learners are going back on the 24th.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.
Today at 12:15
Cost shock for Cape Covid Homeless Camp
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Brett Herron - Mayco Member For Transport And Urban Development at City of Cape Town
Brett Herron
Today at 12:23
The Surgeon General must clarify Deputy President Mabuza’s health condition.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Solly Malatsi - DA MP
Today at 12:27
IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 91, recovers from COVID-19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mangosuthu Bhuthelezi- Former IFP Leader
Today at 12:27
Why Open Secrets have complained to the Chief Justice about Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Paul Holden
Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author
Today at 12:37
Six candidates, 10 hours of interviews, many questions on independence, State Capture and Covid-19 corruption.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:40
The Haze Club to challenge proposed Cannabis bill - they say Leaked Bill will negatively affect economy and medical use
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Lidell - Director at The Haze Club
Today at 12:41
UPDATE: UMTHWALUME CASE:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:45
#LightRedSA make headway with Ministry on developments for the sector.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.
Today at 12:45
Did Joe Biden succeed in making his case at the DNC 2020?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kenichi Serino
Kenichi Serino - Editor at Global Press Journal
KENICHI SERINO
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
The news week that was with Quinton Mtyala
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Quinton Mtyala, - Deputy editor at Cape Argus
Today at 12:56
Brent Lindeque helps us spread good news!!!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:20
What does a runner do when they can't run? A lockdown story "Solo"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
DAmien Schumann
Toni McCann
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club - Book Dash to address SA's literacy crisis by flooding the country with books
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Norrish
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Women's cancers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Keo Tabane
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 15:50
What are PapStix?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix
Today at 16:10
The PPE Tender Fraud - highlighting corruption in public procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cherese Thakur - amaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director
Today at 17:05
Back to school you go!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)
Today at 17:20
Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenneth Finn - Author
Today at 17:46
Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Lilley - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sandra Bold - Founder at Afromontane
Latest Local
New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they... 21 August 2020 10:52 AM
Anti-smoking group urges govt to pass Tobacco Control Bill into law The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS) says the government must act quickly to pass the Tobacco Control Bill, which imposes... 20 August 2020 6:12 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020. 20 August 2020 4:27 PM
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned Nico Bezuidenhout, the CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango, resigned on Wednesday. 20 August 2020 7:36 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register "Waspa" is putting a stop to unsolicited SMS junk. "The move is nicely timed," says Nazareen Ebrahim (CEO of Socially Acceptable). 20 August 2020 2:26 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
Today With Kieno Kammies
What is stakeholder capitalism?

What is stakeholder capitalism?

21 August 2020 11:44 AM

 Zain speaks to Dr Roze Phillips who is Absa's Head of People and Culture at ABSA


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Ster Kinekor Cinemas reopening

21 August 2020 11:05 AM

If you are one of those people who enjoys watching movies in a cinema, then there is good news for you. Like all other sectors of the economy being impacted by Covid 19,movie cinemas also had to remain closed during the different lock down levels.
Ster Kinekor Cinemas operates many theatres throughout the country and announced that they are now ready to re-open their cinemas.

To tell us more, Zain joined by Ryan Williams, CEO of Ster Kinekor.

Using AI to get an edge

21 August 2020 10:52 AM

Can businesses use Artificial Intelligence to predict what their competitors next move will be or even by using machine learning & A.I. to offset possible adverse or negative publicity ?

Mark Germishuys, CEO of NGA believes its possible. Using big data, AI and ML any businesses utilising this technology can access anything from competitor announcements about their revenues, operational issues, opportunities, new product launches and positioning changes, in a matter of minutes. 


With approximately 4.57 billion internet users worldwide, A.I is able to monitor whats being said about your product be it positive or negative and it is recorded and analysed .

Zain speaks to Mark Germishuys | CEO of NGA.

New figures out of Germany show a DROP in the number of businesses

21 August 2020 10:34 AM

Deutsche Welle correspondent Steven Beardsley.

Wednesday: Tech online purchases returns policy

20 August 2020 12:53 PM

Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband Editor talks about policies for returning tech goods.

"Are you willing to pay more knowing you would have a seamless return policy on the item," asks Vermeulen?

Address Unknown

20 August 2020 12:03 PM

Address Unknown", is a film inspired by the story of forced removals in District Six , It is directed by filmmaker Nadine Cloete who also directed the acclaimed Action Commandant, based on the life of slain South African liberation fighter, Ashley Kriel. 

  "Address Unknown", was written by anti-apartheid activist Anton Fisher and tells the story of postman Joey and his childhood friend Ebie. As a postman he is traumatised and upset by the fact that he cannot deliver letters to friends and neighbours from the area who disappeared without any forwarding addresses when they were dumped on the Cape Flats after their forced removals. Joey acting on information he received goes in search of his friend, in the backdrop the 1976 protests are in full swing adding to the danger of Joey's mission to reconnect with his friend.

The short film will also be showcased at the  BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia in the US.

Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert

20 August 2020 11:57 AM

Vicky Sampson Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before, will be an evening celebrating Women's month, Vicky’s birthday, and over 35 years in the industry as a performer on local and internationally-recognized platforms.

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/109683-vicky-sampson-like-youve-never-seen-her-before/#/

Book tickets for Vicky Sampson | Like You've Never Seen Her Before

Vicky Sampson is the magical voice behind “Afrikan Dream” - the song that inspired a nation and a continent, when she sang this hit song at the opening and closing ceremonies of the African Cup of Nations Football Competition that was held in South Africa in 1996.. Vicky Sampson Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before, will be an evening celebrating Women's month, Vicky’s birthday, and over ...

www.quicket.co.za

To share ,more about her career and the upcoming celebration of an iconic music career,

Zain joined by Vicky Sampson.

How to effectively deal with Government Corruption

20 August 2020 11:28 AM

Last week  members of the SA First Movement marched to the offices of the NPA in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum demanding that the National Director of Public Prosecutions  advocate Shamila Batohi urgently act against politicians and government officials accused of corruption.

Convenor of Sa 1st Forum Advocate Rod Solomons gives us feedback on the list of demands & also shares his thoughts about the recent redeployment of controversial former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the KZN provincial legislature.

Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have criticised the African National Congress decision stating Gumede’s appointment to the legislature was an affirmation by the ANC that it rewarded corruption.

Zain joined by Advocate Rod Solomons.

Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2

20 August 2020 11:27 AM

Some gyms are reopening in South Africa this week, after being permitted to do business for the first time since the lockdown started. According to new Level 2 regulations, gyms and fitness centres can reopen under conditions – including that only 50 people will be allowed in a gym at any time.

Zain joined by Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Paying the price of payment holidays

20 August 2020 10:55 AM

Guest: Benay Sager CEO Debt Busters

New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case

Local

Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

Business Opinion Sport Entertainment

System to block SMS marketing spam finally implemented – here’s how to register

Business Lifestyle

CoCT back in court today to defend its eviction policy

21 August 2020 11:46 AM

Hawks confirm arrest of acting Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager

21 August 2020 11:22 AM

2 SANDF soldiers and 2 SA border officials arrested by Lesotho police

21 August 2020 11:03 AM

