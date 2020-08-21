Ex-gangster fights gender-based violence

Address Unknown", is a film inspired by the story of forced removals in District Six , It is directed by filmmaker Nadine Cloete who also directed the acclaimed Action Commandant, based on the life of slain South African liberation fighter, Ashley Kriel.



"Address Unknown", was written by anti-apartheid activist Anton Fisher and tells the story of postman Joey and his childhood friend Ebie. As a postman he is traumatised and upset by the fact that he cannot deliver letters to friends and neighbours from the area who disappeared without any forwarding addresses when they were dumped on the Cape Flats after their forced removals. Joey acting on information he received goes in search of his friend, in the backdrop the 1976 protests are in full swing adding to the danger of Joey's mission to reconnect with his friend.



The short film will also be showcased at the BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia in the US.

