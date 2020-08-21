Ex-gangster fights gender-based violence

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:45
Quarantine Book Club - Book Dash to address SA's literacy crisis by flooding the country with books
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Norrish
Today at 14:10
Health and Wellness - Women's cancers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Keo Tabane
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Alex Welte: Why the Covid-19 ‘recovery rate’ is a lousy measure of how we’re doing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Epideiologist and Research Professor at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:40
Cricket South Africa: "Time for a Revolution"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 15:50
What are PapStix?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Grant Merrick - Managing Director of Papstix
Today at 16:10
The PPE Tender Fraud - highlighting corruption in public procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cherese Thakur - amaBhungane Advocacy Coordinator
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
CapeTalk #AnHourWith Kerishnie Naiker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kerishnie Naiker - Miss SA Title holder International Speaker; Health Activist; Philanthropist; Mom; Creative Director
Today at 17:05
Back to school you go!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian Schreuder - Superintendent-General (Head of Education)
Today at 17:20
Cannabis in Medicine: State of the Evidence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kenneth Finn - Author
Today at 17:46
Amy Lilley: South Africa's newest hitmaker
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Lilley - Musician
Today at 18:09
Small Business Recovery Monitor ( by numbers )
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Katlego Maphai - CEO at Yoco
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sandra Bold - Founder at Afromontane
Latest Local
Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work The Table Mountain Cableway is the latest Cape Town attraction to announce that it will be reopening as the tourism economy slowly... 21 August 2020 1:11 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
New report on Collins Khosa killing will help strengthen criminal and civil case A new report by the Military Ombudsman has found that the soldiers implicated in Collins Khosa's death were out of line when they... 21 August 2020 10:52 AM
View all Local
'Murderers must go to jail. It's that simple' - Collins Khosa's family lawyer Lawyer Wikus Steyl says the Military Ombudsman's finding that SANDF soldiers involved in Kosa's death acted improperly is welcomed... 20 August 2020 1:33 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Cape Town dam levels 84% but Xanthea Limberg says water tariffs stay at level 1 The Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation says water augmentation programmes will add 25% alternative sources to the water supply. 20 August 2020 7:48 AM
View all Politics
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super-exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Here's the real reason why Mango CEO Nico Bezuidenhout has resigned Nico Bezuidenhout, the CEO of SAA’s low-cost airline Mango, resigned on Wednesday. 20 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium opens in September The Two Oceans Aquarium will reopen its doors on Tuesday 1 September 2020. 20 August 2020 4:27 PM
Struggling with your sleep during lockdown? You're not alone The anxiety and uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic has made it harder for people to fall asleep at night, says sleep expe... 20 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
Cricket SA in turmoil: It can get worse – Telford Vice (cricket writer) "The Board must resign; we need a new one," says Business Day cricket writer Telford Vice. "Nobody on it deserves to be there." 18 August 2020 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Springboks captain Siya Kolisi teaches wife Rachel to dance The Kolisis – beautiful humans that they are - have done much to lift Mzansi’s spirits over the past few months. They’re not stopp... 13 August 2020 10:37 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Frances Bean Cobain is 28 today, outliving her Rock God father Kurt On this day in 1992, Courtney Love Cobain – wife of Nirvana frontman Kurt - gave birth to Frances Bean. 18 August 2020 11:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
D614G coronavirus mutation reported in Asia is the same variant already in SA The crown-like spiked-protein gives coronavirus its name and allows the virus to enter a host's cells, explains Professor Moore. 20 August 2020 9:25 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Mauritius oil spill: 'Vessel came close to land to pick up Wi-Fi signal' "When the coastguard contacted them there was no one to take the call – they were celebrating a birthday," says Anneke Whelan. 19 August 2020 12:38 PM
View all Africa
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Ex-gangster fights gender-based violence

Ex-gangster fights gender-based violence

21 August 2020 11:55 AM

For rising young South African Hip Hop artist Keano Jeru Fernandez, aka KNO, his journey from street rapper to record deal has been nothing short of extraordinary. Born on the edge of poverty in one of the most crime-ridden ghettos of Cape Town in Kraaifontein, Keano was still at school when he joined his first gang. By his mid-teens, he found himself in a juvenile detention centre.
 
At his lowest ebb and faced with a future of crime and near-certain death amongst intense rivalries and gang battles, he defied the odds and escaped to become one of South Africa’s most important new musical voices. On his politically-charged new single, ‘Cape of Good Hope’, KNO addresses the effects of poverty in communities torn apart by gang culture, just like the ones he grew up in. 


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens

21 August 2020 12:03 PM

More Good News on this Friday is that he Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company will re-open on September the 1st. Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says that they are thrilled to be opening just in time for Tourism month.

To tell us more Zain joined by Wahida Parker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is stakeholder capitalism?

21 August 2020 11:44 AM

 Zain speaks to Dr Roze Phillips who is Absa's Head of People and Culture at ABSA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ster Kinekor Cinemas reopening

21 August 2020 11:05 AM

If you are one of those people who enjoys watching movies in a cinema, then there is good news for you. Like all other sectors of the economy being impacted by Covid 19,movie cinemas also had to remain closed during the different lock down levels.
Ster Kinekor Cinemas operates many theatres throughout the country and announced that they are now ready to re-open their cinemas.

To tell us more, Zain joined by Ryan Williams, CEO of Ster Kinekor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Using AI to get an edge

21 August 2020 10:52 AM

Can businesses use Artificial Intelligence to predict what their competitors next move will be or even by using machine learning & A.I. to offset possible adverse or negative publicity ?

Mark Germishuys, CEO of NGA believes its possible. Using big data, AI and ML any businesses utilising this technology can access anything from competitor announcements about their revenues, operational issues, opportunities, new product launches and positioning changes, in a matter of minutes. 


With approximately 4.57 billion internet users worldwide, A.I is able to monitor whats being said about your product be it positive or negative and it is recorded and analysed .

Zain speaks to Mark Germishuys | CEO of NGA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New figures out of Germany show a DROP in the number of businesses

21 August 2020 10:34 AM

Deutsche Welle correspondent Steven Beardsley.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday: Tech online purchases returns policy

20 August 2020 12:53 PM

Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband Editor talks about policies for returning tech goods.

"Are you willing to pay more knowing you would have a seamless return policy on the item," asks Vermeulen?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Address Unknown

20 August 2020 12:03 PM

Address Unknown", is a film inspired by the story of forced removals in District Six , It is directed by filmmaker Nadine Cloete who also directed the acclaimed Action Commandant, based on the life of slain South African liberation fighter, Ashley Kriel. 

  "Address Unknown", was written by anti-apartheid activist Anton Fisher and tells the story of postman Joey and his childhood friend Ebie. As a postman he is traumatised and upset by the fact that he cannot deliver letters to friends and neighbours from the area who disappeared without any forwarding addresses when they were dumped on the Cape Flats after their forced removals. Joey acting on information he received goes in search of his friend, in the backdrop the 1976 protests are in full swing adding to the danger of Joey's mission to reconnect with his friend.

The short film will also be showcased at the  BlackStar Film Festival in Philadelphia in the US.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert

20 August 2020 11:57 AM

Vicky Sampson Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before, will be an evening celebrating Women's month, Vicky’s birthday, and over 35 years in the industry as a performer on local and internationally-recognized platforms.

https://www.quicket.co.za/events/109683-vicky-sampson-like-youve-never-seen-her-before/#/

Book tickets for Vicky Sampson | Like You've Never Seen Her Before

Vicky Sampson is the magical voice behind “Afrikan Dream” - the song that inspired a nation and a continent, when she sang this hit song at the opening and closing ceremonies of the African Cup of Nations Football Competition that was held in South Africa in 1996.. Vicky Sampson Like You’ve Never Seen Her Before, will be an evening celebrating Women's month, Vicky’s birthday, and over ...

www.quicket.co.za

To share ,more about her career and the upcoming celebration of an iconic music career,

Zain joined by Vicky Sampson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to effectively deal with Government Corruption

20 August 2020 11:28 AM

Last week  members of the SA First Movement marched to the offices of the NPA in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum demanding that the National Director of Public Prosecutions  advocate Shamila Batohi urgently act against politicians and government officials accused of corruption.

Convenor of Sa 1st Forum Advocate Rod Solomons gives us feedback on the list of demands & also shares his thoughts about the recent redeployment of controversial former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the KZN provincial legislature.

Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have criticised the African National Congress decision stating Gumede’s appointment to the legislature was an affirmation by the ANC that it rewarded corruption.

Zain joined by Advocate Rod Solomons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 corruption: We followed the money into 40 bank accounts - SIU

Table Mountain Cableway reopens in September. Here's how it will work

Lifestyle Local

Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225?

Business Opinion Sport Entertainment

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives COVID-19 update

21 August 2020 1:29 PM

Laboratory services compromised as Nehawu members stage stay-away

21 August 2020 12:52 PM

Saica terminates Anoj Singh’s membership

21 August 2020 12:27 PM

