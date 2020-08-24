Google wants to disrupt traditional College Degree

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - NightSky Zombies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brian Reid
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
SA has a big booze problem - binge or ban?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ingrid Louw
Today at 15:40
Soul City supports call for #JusticeforKwasa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Mogapi - Soul City’s Cluster Manager
Today at 15:50
MyFanPark: Personalised video messages. From the famous and influential.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wouter Lombard - COO of MyFanPark
Today at 16:10
City opposes SAHRC for the right to protect property to be declared unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mohammed Shafie Ammermia - Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Today at 16:20
With ACE Magashule at the centre - the ANC has made solid plans to root-out party corruption.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - foreign policy analyst
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
Friends of Table Mountain respond to Sanparks keeping Lions Head closed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Davies - Friends of Table Mountain
Today at 17:46
How Theatres and Events are safeguarding their Patrons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ezra Overberg - Theatre manager of 44 on Long
Today at 18:08
Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:12
An overview of Ramaphosa's scorecard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Visiting professor ( and Political & Trend Analyst) at University of Free State
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Make Money Mondays - politician, activist and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Political Activist and ANC's senior member at ...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data' The Democratic Alliance (DA) MP accused of shopping for booze during an online Parliamentary session says he was out buying data w... 24 August 2020 1:31 PM
[PICS] Doctors at Cape Town hospital modify full-face snorkel masks to keep safe Doctors at Tygerberg Hospital are using modified snorkelling masks to help them keep safe while treating Covid-19 patients. 24 August 2020 12:09 PM
Naptosa: We will expose DBE should there be Covid-19 non-compliance at schools Teachers union Naptosa says it will expose the Department of Basic Education (DBE) if schools reopen when they aren't fully equipp... 24 August 2020 10:49 AM
View all Local
ANC NEC's Derek Hanekom says decisive action needs to go beyond Ramaphosa letter He says there are people within the ANC NEC who don't want such hard decisions taken and others that say this is make or break. 24 August 2020 1:56 PM
Despite Ramaphosa letter, ANC's Pule Mabe defends Zandile Gumede appointment When asked by Lester Kiewit if this doesn't show a culture of rewarding corrupt people, Mabe responded 'the ANC does not do that.' 24 August 2020 1:27 PM
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town auto repairs drop by 45% - 60% South African Motor Body Repairers' Association's Charles Canning says with far less people driving to work, less accidents occur. 24 August 2020 9:48 AM
Unique Hout Bay craft company Original T-Bag Designs closes down Original T-Bag Designs has closed both its store in Hout Bay and its stall at The Watershed, located at the V&A Waterfront. 22 August 2020 2:46 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
View all Business
10pm curfew causing 'peak hour traffic late at night', says restaurant body Rasa CEO Wendy Alberts says the 10pm curfew is resulting in chaos on the roads. The association is calling for the curfew to be re... 24 August 2020 2:44 PM
Battling with a loss? Don't rush your grief, says expert An expert shares advice on healthy ways to cope with grief amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 23 August 2020 11:44 AM
Stay informed about what's happening with your pension or provident fund - FSCA Financial education expert Lyndwill Clarke says retirement funds are allowed to make adjustments to provide temporary relief amid... 22 August 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Divided opinion on Melania Trump's redesigned White House Rose Garden The US First Lady has replaced the colourful flower garden and crab apple trees with more subdued colours and stark design. 24 August 2020 11:58 AM
Swiss town covered in chocolate after Lindt factory spews its glorious product "The ventilation system malfunctioned," says Barbara Friedman, "spewing cocoa bean fragments and chocolate nibs all over town." 20 August 2020 3:42 PM
Walkies could soon be law for dog owners in Germany! A new law could see German pet owners forced to walk their dogs twice a day for up to an hour as Refilwe Moloto finds out... 20 August 2020 10:16 AM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'If 24m records have been accessed - that's most of our working population!' Experian was tricked into giving a fraudster the personal info of millions of us. Zain Johnson interviews Alistair Fairweather. 20 August 2020 12:55 PM
'Cipla charges R10 000 for Covid-19 drug Remdesivir. It costs them R175 to make' "Without any profits, it costs less than R200 for a 10-day treatment," says Joan van Dyk of the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre... 20 August 2020 9:40 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Google wants to disrupt traditional College Degree

Google wants to disrupt traditional College Degree

24 August 2020 11:54 AM

Google is planning to disrupt the way we go about obtaining college degrees. Instead of taking years to complete a university degree Google has launched a a selection of professional courses that teach candidates how to perform in-demand jobs. Called  Google Career Certificates, it teaches foundational skills that can help job-seekers immediately find employment & it can be completed in six months.


Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Editor @ Large- My Broadband 


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

UCT GSB has launched a scholarship for PhD students in the Power Futures Lab

24 August 2020 12:02 PM

The UCT GSB has launched a scholarship for PhD students in the Power Futures Lab, a centre of excellence and expertise on Africa’s power sector. Here to talk to us about it today, is Wikus Kruger, a junior research fellow at the UCT Graduate School of Business Power Futures Lab.

Guest: Wikus Kruger junior reasearch Fellow- UCT Graduate school of business 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women – be aware of the 4 D’s in your financial planning

24 August 2020 11:47 AM

Kieno speaks to Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Turning creativity into competitive advantage in tough times

24 August 2020 11:20 AM

Kieno speaks to Richard Perez | Director of the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design Thinking (the d-school) at University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What we need to know about Business Insider

24 August 2020 10:53 AM

Kieno speaks to Helena Wasserman Business Insider.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The alleged poisoning of the Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny

24 August 2020 10:17 AM

Guest: BBC correspondent Rich Preston 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back 2 School

24 August 2020 10:14 AM

Kieno speaks to Basil Manuel Executive Director  at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

24 August 2020 9:51 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Ramaphosa’s letter to ANC members about corruption

24 August 2020 9:48 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Table Mountain Cableway Re-Opens

21 August 2020 12:03 PM

More Good News on this Friday is that he Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company will re-open on September the 1st. Managing Director at TMACC Wahida Parker says that they are thrilled to be opening just in time for Tourism month.

To tell us more Zain joined by Wahida Parker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Despite Ramaphosa letter, ANC's Pule Mabe defends Zandile Gumede appointment

Politics

DA MP accused of shopping at Tops during Parly Zoom meeting: 'I was buying data'

Politics Local

Trauma cases double in Cape hospitals over past weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 restrictions claim another business as STA Travel South Africa ends ops

24 August 2020 2:43 PM

Durban's historic Grey Street Mosque on fire

24 August 2020 2:16 PM

Lesufi pleased with resumption of classes; planning for second COVID-19 wave

24 August 2020 1:59 PM

