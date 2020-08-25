CapeTalkOpenLine

Today at 10:19 Saldanha Municipality clean audit Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Marius Koen - Langebaan Ward Councillor at ...

Today at 10:33 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 10:41 S.A.tech firm raises $6 million to fund its international expansion. Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:45 AG CIO says South African moving closer to debt death spiral Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix

Today at 11:05 Road Accident Fund Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria

Today at 11:32 Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Iain Evans

Today at 11:45 Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media

Today at 12:10 THREE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR COVID - 19 UIF FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks

Today at 12:15 Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF

Today at 12:23 STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 12:38 STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

Today at 12:45 COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation / opener Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

Today at 15:40 Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu

Today at 15:50 "The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Isabel Byers - Director/Founder

Today at 16:10 City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town

Today at 16:20 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

Today at 17:20 Western Cape and PPE contracts Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:46 Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 Imperial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

