Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?

Today at 12:05
Health Department lashes out at drinking and driving incidents- Gauteng Health MEC cautions us to be safe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC
125
Today at 12:10
Trio arrested for UIF fraud scam, Hawks spokesperson explains the details
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
Guests
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
125
Today at 12:10
Labour Court declares NEHAWU’s planned strike action unlawful
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:15
South Africa's first Covid-19 antibody tests finally offered - News24 reporter shares his story.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Murray Williams - News24 Reporter.
Guests
Murray Williams - News24 Reporter.
125
Today at 12:15
Child (8) shot in Elsies River housing protest
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
125
Today at 12:23
Analysis on Tito Mboweni's behaviour on Social Media- why is he ungovernable?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sandilwe Swana- Political Analyst
Guests
Sandilwe Swana- Political Analyst
125
Today at 12:23
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
125
Today at 12:27
Screenings for cancer plunge
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Damian McHugh - Momentum Health Solutions
Guests
Damian McHugh - Momentum Health Solutions
125
Today at 12:27
NDP releases Covid-19 basic education sector risk adjusted approach - Fedsas responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Deacon
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Guests
Jaco Deacon
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
125
Today at 12:37
Clip: The Zondo Commission hears evidence from former Bosasa employees and a former staff member of Nomvula Mokonyane.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:38
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
125
Today at 12:40
Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 12:41
The Zondo Commission hears evidence from former Bosasa employees and a former staff member of Nomvula Mokonyane.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mike Appel- eNCA Reporter
Guests
Mike Appel- eNCA Reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Bosasa auction has been declared illegal.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's nephew and Executive, Jared Watson.
Guests
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's nephew and Executive, Jared Watson.
125
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
125
Today at 12:52
What to do with our rising rage about corruption and injustice
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist
Guests
Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:56
KFC drops the famous slogan "It's Finger Licken' Good" around the world.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
125
Today at 13:20
Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Leetasha Govender
Guests
Leetasha Govender
125
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - SA entrepreneur scores EU funding for his ocean waste programme
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ricahrd Hardiman
Guests
Ricahrd Hardiman
125
Today at 13:50
Dermatologist launches online support skincare platform
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Nomphelo Gantsho
Guests
Dr Nomphelo Gantsho
125
Today at 14:10
Lockdown had Cape Town family stuck in Russia for SIX weeks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle van der Merwe
Guests
Michelle van der Merwe
125
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Francois van Coke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois van Coke
Guests
Francois van Coke
125
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation / opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu
Guests
Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu
125
Today at 15:50
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Byers - Director/Founder
Guests
Isabel Byers - Director/Founder
125
Today at 16:10
City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 16:20
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.
Guests
Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.
125
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and PPE contracts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 17:46
Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd
Guests
Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
125
