The World of advertising

Today at 12:05 Health Department lashes out at drinking and driving incidents- Gauteng Health MEC cautions us to be safe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC

125 125

Today at 12:10 Trio arrested for UIF fraud scam, Hawks spokesperson explains the details The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu

125 125

Today at 12:10 Labour Court declares NEHAWU’s planned strike action unlawful The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 South Africa's first Covid-19 antibody tests finally offered - News24 reporter shares his story. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Murray Williams - News24 Reporter.

125 125

Today at 12:15 Child (8) shot in Elsies River housing protest The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF

Imraahn Mukkadan

125 125

Today at 12:23 Analysis on Tito Mboweni's behaviour on Social Media- why is he ungovernable? The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sandilwe Swana- Political Analyst

125 125

Today at 12:23 STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution

125 125

Today at 12:27 Screenings for cancer plunge The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Damian McHugh - Momentum Health Solutions

125 125

Today at 12:27 NDP releases Covid-19 basic education sector risk adjusted approach - Fedsas responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jaco Deacon

Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools

125 125

Today at 12:37 Clip: The Zondo Commission hears evidence from former Bosasa employees and a former staff member of Nomvula Mokonyane. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:38 STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

125 125

Today at 12:40 Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:41 The Zondo Commission hears evidence from former Bosasa employees and a former staff member of Nomvula Mokonyane. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mike Appel- eNCA Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 Bosasa auction has been declared illegal. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's nephew and Executive, Jared Watson.

125 125

Today at 12:45 COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:52 What to do with our rising rage about corruption and injustice The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:56 KFC drops the famous slogan "It's Finger Licken' Good" around the world. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa

125 125

Today at 13:20 Expats returning to South Africa under stringent conditions Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Leetasha Govender

125 125

Today at 13:32 Greener Living - SA entrepreneur scores EU funding for his ocean waste programme Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ricahrd Hardiman

125 125

Today at 13:50 Dermatologist launches online support skincare platform Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Nomphelo Gantsho

125 125

Today at 14:10 Lockdown had Cape Town family stuck in Russia for SIX weeks Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Michelle van der Merwe

125 125

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Francois van Coke Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Francois van Coke

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to speculation / opener Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 The cost of cancelling Eskom and moving off the grid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 15:40 Book interview: Lulu's story is "a tale of inspiration worth telling" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rodney Brown - Parent to Lulu

125 125

Today at 15:50 "The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Isabel Byers - Director/Founder

125 125

Today at 16:10 City of Cape Town launches Business Retention and Expansion Visitation programme Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 16:20 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 What can we expect from a second wave of Covid-19? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Cheryl Cohen - Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

125 125

Today at 17:20 Western Cape and PPE contracts Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:46 Tarryn Lamb hosts online music show called "Our Light" Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tarryn Lamb - former lead singer at BlackByrd

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:50 Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

125 125