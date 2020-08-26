CapeTalkOpenLine

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Police Minister Bheki Cele returns to the KZN south coast today to provide an update into investigations regarding the Umthwalume murders.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Orrin Singh - Sunday Times Journalist
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Today at 12:23
Cllr Malusi Booi: City will appeal dangerous High Court interdict preventing the protection of property from land invasion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malusi Booi - Human Settlements Mayco Member at ...
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anan Zaki - reporter at Radio NZ
Today at 12:37
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:40
JP smith
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Banking association pre-rec
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Fake news can be prosecuted - govt warns SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 13:20
Africa declared free of wild polio by WHO - only Afghanistan, Pakistan still reporting cases
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melinda Suchard
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - REPLACE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
