Maryke Muson

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:32
Cars with Ciro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Cathryn Reece
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation and opener
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
BlackGirlMagic: the secret recipe for success in SA workplaces?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Phumzile Mmope - Lecturer at University of Stellenbosch Business School - and contributor to 2020 Women's Report
Today at 15:40
"The Art of Giving" - An Auction to SAVE a Drama School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Byers
Today at 15:50
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
What is the latest on Ace Magashule and the ANC?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Polical Analyst
Today at 16:20
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
UIF Ters benefit suspended again
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Commissioner at Unemployment Insurance Fund
Today at 17:20
What would it cost you to move off the grid and no longer be Eskom-dependant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:46
Top Male SA artists unite in concert for a worthy cause this Women's Month
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lyle Ryan - LRI Productions CEO
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 18:48
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Future of Mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the municipality plans to appeal the court judgment which he says is "dangerous" for landowners. 26 August 2020 12:21 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
SIU probing two Western Cape departments for questionable PPE tenders Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that two provincial departments are involved in a Covid-19 tender probe by the Special Investigat... 25 August 2020 7:45 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We've got great new films. We're super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen's Tenet, Disney's Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
[WATCH] Tito Mboweni shares cute clip - him and 'his boys' dancing to Jerusalema The wholesome clip shows us a frivolous reason – there are serious ones too - why the Minister is such a madly popular politician. 19 August 2020 3:31 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious mask gun invented to solve the anti-masker problem On his YouTube channel Sufficiently-Advanced, Allan Pan experiments with a contraption to shoot masks on people's faces. 18 August 2020 11:32 AM
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it's a new world record. "I'd like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
Level of Isis threat in Mozambique assessed Director of Analysis at Signal Risk Ryan Cummings says the question is whether Isis indeed controls territory in the north. 19 August 2020 1:30 PM
Saldanha is efficient, its finances as clean as whistle. What's it doing right? "You have to run the municipality like a business," says Marius Koen, mayor of SA's 2nd-most efficiently managed municipality. 25 August 2020 2:30 PM
Toyota to make an 'affordable' hybrid in South Africa for the local market With Toyota's enormous following, this could be the tipping point that demystifies hybrids in South Africa, says Lance Branquinho. 25 August 2020 9:58 AM
Ramaphosa's scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it's vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
Today With Kieno K
Maryke Muson

Maryke Muson

26 August 2020 11:04 AM

Aquarium Foundation


Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury

26 August 2020 12:02 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Mind of a fox.

Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration

26 August 2020 11:55 AM

South African company WildEarth, which has broadcast live safaris for several years, has began broadcasting live from the Maasai Mara National Reserve on the border between Kenya and Tanzania.

During the so-called "great migration", some two million wildebeest, gazelles and zebra travel from Tanzania's Serengeti National Park into Kenya's Maasai Mara - with much of the action taking place at river crossings.

Kieno speak to Wild Earth TV's CEO Graham Wallington.

Layton Beard on 0% alcohol level for motorists

26 August 2020 11:44 AM

Kieno speaks to Layton Beard AA Spokesperson.

KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan

26 August 2020 11:33 AM

As the country went into the coronavirus lockdown, Nando's commented on KFC's longstanding slogan, "finger lickin good", saying this was not a good at all, and recommended people use soap to wash their hands instead.

Now some 5 months later, the fried chicken chain says its temporarily dropping the catch-line worldwide, saying "right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right". It's used the world phrase since the 1950s.
Now KFC has altered its packaging with the words 'finger' and 'lickin' obscured  and says the slogan will return when the time is right.

Kieno joined on the line by Suhayl Limbada, marketing director for KFC South Africa.

Eastern Cape feud leaves 24 dead

26 August 2020 10:28 AM

A shocking story from the Eastern Cape where residents of the Mazikhanye village are living in fear of their lives, sleeping in the bushes at night after a family feud that apparently started in the mines of Rustenberg spilled over to the village and has resulted in the murder of at least 24 family members.

How the feud started, nobody knows, the village falls under the authority of Mandla Mandela  who is aware of the conflict but but unable to intervene as it's considered a family dispute.  Police are aware of the conflict and a task team has been established to work on the case. 

Kieno joined by City Press journalist Lubabalo Ngcukana.

Open letter to Minister Gordhan

26 August 2020 10:15 AM

Kieno speaks to Natasha Mazzone Demcratic Alliance Chief Whip.

Barbs Wire - #FakeNews

26 August 2020 9:58 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

26 August 2020 9:55 AM
The World of advertising

25 August 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

Trending

City of Cape Town to appeal 'dangerous' court ruling on land evictions

Local Politics

24 people murdered in ongoing family feud: 'The killings happen non-stop'

Local

Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers

Local Lifestyle

SA consumer inflation rises to 3.2% y/y in July

26 August 2020 1:13 PM

Shocking behaviour: Eskom board sends last-minute SMS, misses Parly meeting

26 August 2020 12:40 PM

Fita withdraws tobacco ban appeal after talks with Cogta

26 August 2020 12:12 PM

