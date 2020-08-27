CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Implications for private property owners of Cape High Court ruling on evictions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Squeeze out PapStix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grant Merrick
Today at 12:05
Clip: High-flying aviation official makes crash landing at Zondo Commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
PPE tenders being published and the anc nec meeting this weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:10
Zondo Commission: Witness remembers R2.5 million payment four years after it was made.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Appel - ENCA Reporter
Today at 12:15
Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 12:15
Government publishes COVID-19 contracts online - departments to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders to a ministerial team convened by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister
Today at 12:23
Lions maul lodge owner to death
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo
Col Motlafela Mojapelo - Provincial Spokesperson at SAPS Limpopo
Today at 12:23
Scopa members fuming after Eskom board cancels meeting via text message.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson.
Today at 12:27
ANCYL letter to ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luzuko Bashman - Regional Chairperson at Ancyl Western Cape
Today at 12:27
Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:37
How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 12:37
The BeyondCOVID initiative and survey results
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative
Today at 12:41
At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mohamed M. Malick Fall UNICEF Regional Director, Eastern and Southern Africa
Today at 12:45
Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zayn Nabbi
Today at 12:45
Report: Insight into the integrity of South Africa’s police. -
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher at the Institute for Safety Governance and Criminology.
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Sport And Black Lives Matter- Why one takes precedence over the other.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theo Moyo, sports analyst
Today at 12:56
Master KG reached 100 Million Views on Jerusalema! - Song.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:20
Home Affairs clarifies services offered under lockdown level 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Player
Today at 14:10
Style and Design - Thrift Shopping
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
CT gogo beats Covid after 40 days on high-flow oxygen, total 63 days in hospital Catherine Qonyiweyo was discharged from Groote Schuur Hospital after spending 40 days on the high-flow oxygen machine and a total... 27 August 2020 10:11 AM
Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test Prof Helmuth Reuter disagrees with views that antibodies only stay in the system for 30 days and believes the test is worthwhile. 27 August 2020 10:04 AM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Local
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Absence of DD Mabuza doesn't bode well for the ANC, says analyst Where is DD Mabuza? Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says his noticeable absence isn't doing the African National Congress (ANC) an... 26 August 2020 5:45 PM
View all Politics
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Business
We lobbied hard for lifting of booze ban, please drink responsibly, Winde pleads Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has pleaded with residents to drink responsibly following the stockpiling of alcohol due to fake n... 26 August 2020 12:57 PM
Justice Project SA isn't behind Mbalula's 0% alcohol limit for drivers The Justice Project South Africa (JPSA) does not support the proposed 0% alcohol content limit for drivers. 26 August 2020 11:22 AM
Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and it's great news for baristas, says expert Capetonians will get a taste of Starbucks coffee later this year. Coffee connoisseur Iain Evans says the move is good news for Cap... 25 August 2020 2:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
SA Rugby and BLM: You can't force people to accept something they don't support What action, if any should SA Rugby take against eight players who refused to take the knee in support of BLM recently? 19 August 2020 1:44 PM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Local author Lauren Beukes is having a pretty good year.... CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King chats to best-selling author Lauren Beukes about lockdown, lonliness and Leonardo DiCaprio... 26 August 2020 5:24 PM
Ster-Kinekor reopens on Friday: 'We’ve got great new films. We’re super exited!' Coming to a screen near you: Chris Nolen’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan, Wonder Woman, a new Bond film, Black Widow (Marvel) and more. 21 August 2020 12:02 PM
Get everything on Showmax – plus live-streamed sport. Got R225? Football fans, especially, will be shouting, "Shut up and take our money!" Rugby and cricket fans? Not so much. Yet. 21 August 2020 9:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates US artist and photographer Jackie Black talks to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne about her latest photographic project 'Last Meal'. 25 August 2020 11:27 AM
Covid-19 convalescent plasma therapy trial to begin in SA. Here's what it means UCT's Prof Wasserman is leading plasma therapy trial in South Africa in partnership with the South African National Blood Service. 25 August 2020 11:08 AM
Mindboggling internet speed achieved. Downloads the entire Netflix in a second! At 178 Terabits per second, it’s a new world record. "I’d like that; thank you very much!" says Kieno Kammies. 25 August 2020 11:03 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!' The law provides for urgent evictions and it criminalises incitement to illegally occupy land, says Dr Gustav Muller (UP). 27 August 2020 9:40 AM
Creating or sharing fake news about Covid-19 – even unknowingly – is a crime Lester Kiewit interviews social media lawyer Sarah Hoffman about the consequence of creating and forwarding fake news. 26 August 2020 1:08 PM
It's whale season! 'Whether you see 5 or 500 – it's an amazing experience!' "From Simonstown to De Hoop - there are enough whales right now for tourism to function," says Pierre de Villiers (Cape Nature). 26 August 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

27 August 2020 9:51 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Whats been happening in the in Western Cape over the last couple of weeks

27 August 2020 10:03 AM

The Premier of the Western Cape Alan Winde joins  us for a chat on whats been happening in the province over the last couple of weeks.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Kyle Rittenhouse and #TrumpsAmerica

27 August 2020 9:59 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury

26 August 2020 12:02 PM

Kieno speaks to Chantell Illbury Mind of a fox.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration

26 August 2020 11:55 AM

South African company WildEarth, which has broadcast live safaris for several years, has began broadcasting live from the Maasai Mara National Reserve on the border between Kenya and Tanzania.

During the so-called "great migration", some two million wildebeest, gazelles and zebra travel from Tanzania's Serengeti National Park into Kenya's Maasai Mara - with much of the action taking place at river crossings.

Kieno speak to Wild Earth TV's CEO Graham Wallington.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Layton Beard on 0% alcohol level for motorists

26 August 2020 11:44 AM

Kieno speaks to Layton Beard AA Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan

26 August 2020 11:33 AM

As the country went into the coronavirus lockdown, Nando's commented on KFC's longstanding slogan, "finger lickin good", saying this was not a good at all, and recommended people use soap to wash their hands instead.

Now some 5 months later, the fried chicken chain says its temporarily dropping the catch-line worldwide, saying "right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right". It's used the world phrase since the 1950s.
Now KFC has altered its packaging with the words 'finger' and 'lickin' obscured  and says the slogan will return when the time is right.

Kieno joined on the line by Suhayl Limbada, marketing director for KFC South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maryke Muson

26 August 2020 11:04 AM

Aquarium Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eastern Cape feud leaves 24 dead

26 August 2020 10:28 AM

A shocking story from the Eastern Cape where residents of the Mazikhanye village are living in fear of their lives, sleeping in the bushes at night after a family feud that apparently started in the mines of Rustenberg spilled over to the village and has resulted in the murder of at least 24 family members.

How the feud started, nobody knows, the village falls under the authority of Mandla Mandela  who is aware of the conflict but but unable to intervene as it's considered a family dispute.  Police are aware of the conflict and a task team has been established to work on the case. 

Kieno joined by City Press journalist Lubabalo Ngcukana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open letter to Minister Gordhan

26 August 2020 10:15 AM

Kieno speaks to Natasha Mazzone Demcratic Alliance Chief Whip.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Court judgment to lead to uncontrolled squatting? 'This is not a free-for-all!'

Opinion Business Politics

Why this infectious diseases specialist recommends Covid-19 antibody test

Local

CT gogo beats Covid after 40 days on high-flow oxygen, total 63 days in hospital

Local

Nehawu to continue with full-blown strike despite court interdict

27 August 2020 10:11 AM

De Lille to meet Treasury amid corruption claims around Beitbridge Border fence

27 August 2020 10:03 AM

More than 525,000 people in SA have recovered from COVID-19

27 August 2020 9:46 AM

