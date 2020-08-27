Barbs Wire - Kyle Rittenhouse and #TrumpsAmerica

Today at 10:08 Deutsche Welle Bonn Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:33 Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:45 National Consumer Commission Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

125 125

Today at 11:05 Implications for private property owners of Cape High Court ruling on evictions Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:32 Squeeze out PapStix Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Grant Merrick

125 125

Today at 12:05 Clip: High-flying aviation official makes crash landing at Zondo Commission The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:10 Zondo Commission: Witness remembers R2.5 million payment four years after it was made. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Michael Appel - ENCA Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:15 Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Osman Shaboodien

125 125

Today at 12:15 Government publishes COVID-19 contracts online - departments to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders to a ministerial team convened by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ronald Lamola - Justice Minister

125 125

Today at 12:23 Lions maul lodge owner to death The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo

Col Motlafela Mojapelo - Provincial Spokesperson at SAPS Limpopo

125 125

Today at 12:23 Scopa members fuming after Eskom board cancels meeting via text message. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson.

125 125

Today at 12:27 ANCYL letter to ANC The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Luzuko Bashman - Regional Chairperson at Ancyl Western Cape

125 125

Today at 12:27 Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 12:37 How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobia The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jean Le Roux

125 125

Today at 12:37 The BeyondCOVID initiative and survey results The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative

125 125

Today at 12:41 At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mohamed M. Malick Fall UNICEF Regional Director, Eastern and Southern Africa

125 125

Today at 12:45 Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zayn Nabbi

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 13:32 Greener Living - Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Greg Player

125 125

Today at 14:10 Style and Design - Thrift Shopping Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk

125 125

Today at 18:09 Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125