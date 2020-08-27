Whats been happening in the in Western Cape over the last couple of weeks

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 10:33
Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Implications for private property owners of Cape High Court ruling on evictions
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:32
Squeeze out PapStix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
Clip: High-flying aviation official makes crash landing at Zondo Commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:10
PPE tenders being published and the anc nec meeting this weekend
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:10
Zondo Commission: Witness remembers R2.5 million payment four years after it was made.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
Government publishes COVID-19 contracts online - departments to submit full information on COVID-19 tenders to a ministerial team convened by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Lions maul lodge owner to death
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
Scopa members fuming after Eskom board cancels meeting via text message.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
ANCYL letter to ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
The BeyondCOVID initiative and survey results
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:41
At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Report: Insight into the integrity of South Africa’s police. -
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Sport And Black Lives Matter- Why one takes precedence over the other.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Master KG reached 100 Million Views on Jerusalema! - Song.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 13:20
Home Affairs clarifies services offered under lockdown level 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:32
Greener Living - Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:10
Style and Design - Thrift Shopping
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 18:09
Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:39
Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Business owners mind sets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
