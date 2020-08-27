Rain down? Current signal problems

Today at 12:27 ANCYL letter to ANC The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Luzuko Bashman - Regional Chairperson at Ancyl Western Cape

125 125

Today at 12:27 Ramaphosa to answer questions from MPs The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

125 125

Today at 12:37 How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobic sentiment online - Digital Forensic Research lab responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jean Le Roux

125 125

Today at 12:37 The BeyondCOVID initiative and survey results The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative

125 125

Today at 12:40 Banking association of SA on the R200 billion Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:41 At least a third of the world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mohamed M. Malick Fall UNICEF Regional Director, Eastern and Southern Africa

125 125

Today at 12:45 Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Zayn Nabbi

125 125

Today at 12:45 Report: Insight into the integrity of South Africa’s police. - The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dr Andrew Faull - Senior Researcher at the Institute for Safety Governance and Criminology.

125 125

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 Sport And Black Lives Matter- Why one takes precedence over the other. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theo Moyo, sports analyst

125 125

Today at 12:56 Master KG reached 100 Million Views on Jerusalema! - Song. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:20 Home Affairs clarifies services offered under lockdown level 2 Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs

125 125

Today at 13:32 Greener Living - Clean C tackles beach pollution, holds fundraising swim Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Greg Player

125 125

Today at 13:45 Update on Cafda bookstore and damages suffered by the storm Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mark Rossouw - Chairperson at Cafda

125 125

Today at 14:10 Style and Design - Thrift Shopping Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bianca Resnekov - Style and Design Contributor at CapeTalk

125 125

Today at 14:50 Quarantunes - Steezies Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

George Kypros

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 De lille responds to what the "DA has always known". Does Minister de Lille have a fanciful relationship with tender rules? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 16:10 DA on City of Cape Town’s decision to appeal High Court judgment regarding land invasions Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Solly Malatsi - DA MP

125 125

Today at 16:20 Intense allergy season predicted amid raging COVID-19 pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Jonny Peter - UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open for Calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Pierre de Vos: Judge makes the wrong call in favour of your average neighbour from hell Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 17:20 SA First on Corruption Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rod Solomons - SA First

125 125

Today at 17:46 Music Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 18:09 Covid-19 restrictions wipe off R1.1 billion of Massmart's half year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mitch Slape - CEO at Massmart

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:39 Distell, the maker of Amarula liqueur and Savannah ciders lost R4.3bn in annual revenue due to alcohol bans The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM : Personal Finance Feature: What happens if you have a mortgage and no income? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

125 125