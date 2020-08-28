Squeeze out PapStix

A small company in Heidelburg has come up with a unique way for South Africans to eat pap and sous on the run. It has launched something they've called the PapStix - which is basically a ready-to-eat roll of pap or rice that comes filled with a choice of 4 different flavours. So you can basically squeeze the pap out of the roll ready to eat hot or cold.



We speak to the MD of the company, Grant Merrick.