SA's CEO bloodbath

The UCT GSB’s Solution Space recently hosted a virtual Future of Tourism Bootcamp where participants were given the opportunity to develop innovative solutions to solve challenges amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic within the tourism industry. The Bootcamp aimed to reimagine what the future of tourism looks like post Covid-19.



Here to talk to us about it today are Ndileka Zantsi, Programme Manager at the UCT GSB’s Solution Space, and Gomolemo Lolo Madikgetla, who, together with her teammate, Adam Mukuddem, won the Bootcamp for their mobile art exhibition experience, DriveThroughArt.

