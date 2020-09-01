SA's CEO bloodbath

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:07
R500billion Covid relief package has not vanished down corruption hole
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 07:20
Santam's Covid court battle
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicolene Schoeman-Louw - Attorney at Schoeman Law Incorporated
Today at 07:40
Atlantic Seaboard arson victim is undeterred
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Wagenaar - ... at Atlantic Seaboard Arson Victim
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Creativity of the ad industry put to the test by pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xolisa Dyeshana - Creative Director at Joe Public
Jason Harrison - Group managing director at M&C Saatchi Abel
Monalisa Zwambila - CEO of Riverbed
Today at 08:21
Wenesday Panel continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Cape Town Tourism Bounce Back
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 10:08
RASA says some restaurants not abiding by the law
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 10:45
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 11:05
Huge global success of "Jerusalema"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Master KG
Today at 11:32
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:23
MINISTER KUBAYI-NGUBANE APPEALS AGAINST NON-COMPLIANCE BY RESTAURANTS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kubayi Ngubane
Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane - Minister at National Department of Tourism
Latest Local
Ka-ching! Recycler 'Packa-Ching' pays under-serviced communities to clean up The mobile recycling service operates in four provinces and aims to go national. The Money Show interviews Mandy Naudé. 1 September 2020 8:42 PM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
WCLA verifying whether restaurant on Kloof flouted conditions of liquor licence The Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) says it is looking into the conditions of the liquor licence granted to a burger joint on... 1 September 2020 5:34 PM
View all Local
'Cape Town Civic Centre is a 100% smoke-free zone ' Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien says the City wants to lead by example during this policy window. 1 September 2020 1:36 PM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC NEC: Party members formally charged with corruption must step aside The ANC NEC has agreed that members charged with corruption must step aside from all official positions pending investigations in... 31 August 2020 6:55 PM
View all Politics
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge SA's oldest insurer reports 67% drop in half-year profit as pandemic bites. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson. 1 September 2020 7:30 PM
Restaurants could be shut down again as customers flout mask rules Wendy Alberts of Restaurant Association of South Africa is pleading for compliance over fears of another restaurant lockdown. 1 September 2020 4:09 PM
View all Business
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer. 1 September 2020 11:10 AM
'Jürgen Schadeberg played such an important role in South African history' German-born South African photographer Jürgen Schadeberg died at the age 89 on Saturday. 1 September 2020 10:42 AM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world’s best-paid female athlete ever She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer’s pay-packet of R1.83 billion. 21 August 2020 3:10 PM
It's time to 'repair and restore', says new acting CEO of Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Kugandrie Govender says it's time to move out from under the black cloud hanging over Cricket South Africa (CSA). 21 August 2020 12:21 PM
View all Sport
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA. 1 September 2020 12:41 PM
[WATCH] Does this dude have the longest thumb in the world? Jacob Pina's TikTok and Instagram videos have gone viral after he posted a series showing his very long almost 14cm thumb. 31 August 2020 1:10 PM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa? CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River... 1 September 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] World's most expensive sheep sold for R8 million Double Diamond is his name and he sold at auction in Lanark, Scotland for 350,000 guineas which is around $490,000. 1 September 2020 10:30 AM
View all World
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
'We're talking about well-trained experienced fighters' moving into Mozambique Jasmine Opperman provides a detailed analysis of Islamic extremist militant groups involved in the insurgencies in Cabo Delgado. 20 August 2020 12:07 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC promised exactly the same things for 26 years – Herman Mashaba "I want to change the narrative that politicians must be thieves," says Herman Mashaba on the eve of the launch of his new party. 28 August 2020 1:20 PM
View all Opinion

SA's CEO bloodbath

SA's CEO bloodbath

1 September 2020 11:42 AM

The covid pandemic has crippled numerous industries globally and in SA has not been spared with compnaies retrenching staff and cutting salaries and expenditure where they can. This has reached even those at the top of the company food chain with top CEO's forced to step down. The list includes Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland, Spur's  Pierre van Tonder , MTN'Rob Shuter amongst others. What does this mean for the SA business scene.

Kieno speaks to Jan Vermeulen Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.




 


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

The World of advertising

1 September 2020 12:02 PM

Jonathan Cherry CEO OF cherryflava media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Bootcamp for their mobile art exhibition experience, DriveThroughArt

1 September 2020 11:53 AM

The UCT GSB’s Solution Space recently hosted a virtual Future of Tourism Bootcamp where participants were given the opportunity to develop innovative solutions to solve challenges amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic within the tourism industry. The Bootcamp aimed to reimagine what the future of tourism looks like post Covid-19. 
 
Here to talk to us about it today are Ndileka Zantsi, Programme Manager at the UCT GSB’s Solution Space, and Gomolemo Lolo Madikgetla, who, together with her teammate, Adam Mukuddem, won the Bootcamp for their mobile art exhibition experience, DriveThroughArt.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Whats required when you decide to install an invertor to cope with loadshedding

1 September 2020 11:08 AM

Robert Murris, from the Ram Group joined us live on air with technical information of whats required when you decide to install an invertor to cope with loadshedding

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does Virtuzone do?

1 September 2020 10:51 AM

Chairman & Co Founder of Virtugroup- talking points-- tax efficiency/estate planning/ease of setting up/future disruption.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Load shedding returns

1 September 2020 10:36 AM

Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding on Tuesday after suffering multiple generating unit breakdowns. The power utility will implement the power cuts from midday until 10pm. 
In a statement, Eskom said that the power system was severely constrained after 10 generation units at seven power stations had broken down over the last 48 hours.

Kieno joined by Eskom's Jan Oberholzer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mauritian Oil Spill update

1 September 2020 10:09 AM

Thousands of protesters peacefully demonstrated in the capital Port Louis over the weekend to demand an investigation into the oil spill and the death of the dolphins. Some called for the government to resign.
 
UN satellites have now revealed 30 kilometers of shoreline along the coast of Mauritius have been heavily polluted by the spill & to make matter worse there's also been a mass dying of dolphins as a result of the oil spill.

 Kieno speaks to Mukhtar Joonas Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - The world's most expensive sheep has just been sold for R8 million

1 September 2020 9:59 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

1 September 2020 9:56 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Cape Town on evictions or demolition of structures

1 September 2020 6:57 AM

JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WCLA verifying whether restaurant on Kloof flouted conditions of liquor licence

Local

Old Mutual suspends interim dividend as earnings plunge

Business

Volunteers needed for Covid-19 vaccine trials

Local

EWN Highlights

Treasury to publish report on COVID-19 related procurement by end of September

2 September 2020 6:43 AM

Ageing infrastructure Eskom's problem not skills shortfall - head of generation

2 September 2020 6:40 AM

Parliament wants struggling SOEs to explain pleas for continuous bailouts

2 September 2020 6:40 AM

