Uber launches Uber connect in South Africa

Kieno speaks to Busisiwe Mavuso CEO at Business Leadership SA.
South African cyclists are invited to join the inspiring national #RideWithMe campaign to support talented local development riders from township communities who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.
In partnership with the National Cycling Academy Forum (NCAF), and supported by Coronation Fund Managers, Ride2Live have launched the #RideWithMe campaign.
The NCAF represents a collective of 34 township-based cycling academies, who have organised themselves to address common challenges faced by up-and-coming cyclists.
The organisation’s mandate includes driving transformation and development in the sport of cycling, identifying and developing future champions, and connecting riders to professional cycling industry opportunities and networks.
Buhle Madlala is the general secretary and co-founder of the NCAF (National Cycling Association Forum.
Yesterday DSTV implemented their new channel offerings to subscribers. a number of channels were cancelled and new ones introduced . a new numbered system was introduced & M-Net movie channels will downsize from six channels to just four.
Sports lovers are in for a treat with English Premier league plus Scottish , African leagues NFL, NBA Major League Baseball + 2 full time ESPN channel but for more we are joined by Yolisa Pahahle CEO of General Entertainment for MultiChoice.
It's a trend that has taken the world by storm - The South African global hit song, "Jerusalema" has now topped 100 million views on You Tube. The song was released in December last year, but went viral under lockdown when it was linked to a challenge that has seen people from around the world posting clips of themselves doing its unique dance moves.
It was created by local musician and record producer, Kgaogelo Moagi, better known as Master KG, and features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.
Kieno speaks to Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Enver Duminy CEO at Cape Town Tourism.
James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jonathan Cherry CEO OF cherryflava media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UCT GSB’s Solution Space recently hosted a virtual Future of Tourism Bootcamp where participants were given the opportunity to develop innovative solutions to solve challenges amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic within the tourism industry. The Bootcamp aimed to reimagine what the future of tourism looks like post Covid-19.
Here to talk to us about it today are Shiela Yabo, Programme Manager at the UCT GSB’s Solution Space, and Gomolemo Lolo Madikgetla, who, together with her teammate, Adam Mukuddem, won the Bootcamp for their mobile art exhibition experience, DriveThroughArt.