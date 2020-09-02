RASA says some restaurants not abiding by the law ?

South African cyclists are invited to join the inspiring national #RideWithMe campaign to support talented local development riders from township communities who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.



In partnership with the National Cycling Academy Forum (NCAF), and supported by Coronation Fund Managers, Ride2Live have launched the #RideWithMe campaign.

The NCAF represents a collective of 34 township-based cycling academies, who have organised themselves to address common challenges faced by up-and-coming cyclists.



The organisation’s mandate includes driving transformation and development in the sport of cycling, identifying and developing future champions, and connecting riders to professional cycling industry opportunities and networks.

Buhle Madlala is the general secretary and co-founder of the NCAF (National Cycling Association Forum.

