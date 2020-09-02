Huge global success of "Jerusalema"

It's a trend that has taken the world by storm - The South African global hit song, "Jerusalema" has now topped 100 million views on You Tube. The song was released in December last year, but went viral under lockdown when it was linked to a challenge that has seen people from around the world posting clips of themselves doing its unique dance moves.



It was created by local musician and record producer, Kgaogelo Moagi, better known as Master KG, and features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.