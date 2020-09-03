Barbs Wire - Netflix…and Sussex. Harry and Meghan make massive Netflix deal

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 12:05
Nehawu members to meet at Union Buildings as day of action set to go ahead
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
Today at 12:10
EWN reporters monitor the NEHAWU protest action from the ground.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:12
Agsa's Covid audit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
Today at 12:15
Clip: "I can confirm that I went for a private dinner and not the 'Break your Leg' birthday party that was said by Mr Agrizzi" - Nomvula Mokonyane.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPS explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at Saps
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo
Today at 12:23
Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane back at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oscar Skommere - National Spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Oscar Skommere - Spokesperson at South African Police Union
Today at 12:34
Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Gareth Newham
Today at 12:37
Farm murders are a threat to food security and could not be seen as a normal crime - FF plus contends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald
Today at 12:37
Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:40
mary metcalfe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Mary Metcalfe
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Today at 12:41
Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: SA launches free Covid-19 contact tracing app
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:45
Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa
Today at 12:56
Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Recycling designer clothing with Maven Collection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Teri-Fay Madduff
Jane McNamara
Today at 13:50
The Clothing bank
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Gilmore
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Niveshen Governer cell
Today at 14:50
Music - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
Today at 18:09
Short term insurer, Santam;s finances reeling from the effects from hard lock down claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Truworths results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind
Two of the world's best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world's most reputed rankings.
3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Farm attacks not motivated by race says Agri SA
The African National Congress (ANC) has warned against labelling farm attacks and the murders of farmers as "white genocide".
3 September 2020 11:17 AM
'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan
Activist Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters says City by-laws are needed so residents understand their role in what's happening.
3 September 2020 10:55 AM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP
The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo...
3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.
3 September 2020 9:52 AM
Labour Minister: We are following the money. They can run but they will not hide
Minister Nxesi has suspended UIF management because of the damning AG report, but B4SA wants another branch of govt to step in.
2 September 2020 7:33 PM
How the Dow Jones Industrial Index tracks the state of the US stock market
Almost a century after it began the last original stock is removed from the index
2 September 2020 7:47 PM
Stressed out? Playing for time when you have a home loan but no income
Warren Ingram explores the options, focusing on case study of guest house owner whose investments equal outstanding bond amount.
2 September 2020 7:12 PM
AG report on Covid-19 fund: 'Frightening' findings of misuse and mismanagement
What happens now? Bruce Whitfield interviews Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu on The Money Show.
2 September 2020 6:54 PM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it's on the app
Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa.
2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough
In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group).
1 September 2020 6:49 PM
Keeping your car for longer? 14 parts most likely to fail, and how to prevent it
These are the warning signs to look out for, so you can keep your car in tiptop shape for longer.
1 September 2020 11:10 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track
Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan.
2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas
The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time.
1 September 2020 1:32 PM
Naomi Osaka (22) becomes the world's best-paid female athlete ever
She earned R644 million in the year to June 2020 – "peanuts" compared to Roger Federer's pay-packet of R1.83 billion.
21 August 2020 3:10 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame
Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil...
2 September 2020 12:44 PM
Local filmmaker seeks to change perceptions of black, queer women in SA
Gang 888 director Banzii Mavuso sits down with Sara-Jayne King to talk about the movie and perception of black, queer women.
2 September 2020 12:09 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation?
John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots.
1 September 2020 5:04 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.
1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Movie 'Santana' shot in Cape Town tops Netflix global watch list
Co-director Chris Roland joins Kieno Kammies to talk about what the success of the movie means for the local film industry in SA.
1 September 2020 12:41 PM
Fancy taking a Sho't Left to the most anticipated new hotel in Africa?
CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets the buzz on the brand new Kruger Shalati Train on a Bridge hotel located above the Sabie River...
1 September 2020 10:58 AM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct...
2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio.
26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold?
Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine.
20 August 2020 2:39 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind
Two of the world's best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world's most reputed rankings.
3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
"Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard.
3 September 2020 9:52 AM
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa'
The ANC doesn't have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase.
1 September 2020 9:18 AM
Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
Barbs Wire - Netflix…and Sussex. Harry and Meghan make massive Netflix deal

Barbs Wire - Netflix…and Sussex. Harry and Meghan make massive Netflix deal

3 September 2020 10:21 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Women owned contractor of the Year Award

3 September 2020 11:39 AM

The inaugural Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) Awards were held in Johannesburg the award celebrates women in the construction industry and showcases women-led projects and achievements.

The construction industry is probably one of the most male dominated and "masculine" industries around but as these awards have shown if you have the energy & determination nothing can stand in your way.

One of the winners at the ERWIC Awards is Celeste Le Roux , CEO of React24.

She won the Woman Mentor of the Year award & was Third in the Woman-owned Contractor of the Year category.

Koketso joined by Celeste Le Roux CEO of REACT 24.

 

Cape Town based tech company wins major contract from Britain’s NHS

3 September 2020 11:02 AM

A Cape Town based tech company Signapps has won a major contract with the UK's NHS to use its clinical communication platform. Signapps will provide its software as a service communication platform for the management of clinical communication to NHS Trusts. 

Since its launch three years ago, the Signapps messaging platform has a proven local track record, having been established in numerous areas, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Paediatric Burns Unit, stroke units within the Life Hospital group, sub-acute care for the Intercare Group, managed care of palliative patients and more recently, on a pro-bono basis, within state hospitals to keep healthcare workers safe in the CoVID-19 environment. 

Koketso joined by Signapps CEO Andrew Davies.

City plans for national Arbor week

3 September 2020 10:52 AM

It's National  Arbor Week this week.  A time to celebrate the importance of trees and in particular our indigenous species. People are encouraged over the week to make our communities more beautiful, but also healthier, by planting trees.
 
The City of Cape Town will be planting over 200 trees and 2000 spekboom over what its Arbor Month. The focus will be on communities where there is both a need for greener spaces and a shared commitment to care for the environment. It plans to plant the 2020 Tree of the Year, the Cape Ash, in various areas throughout the metropole.

Koketso speaks to Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health.

Protests in Germany

3 September 2020 10:34 AM

Guest: Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.

Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters on Kataza

3 September 2020 10:18 AM

The removal of Kataza the male baboon has upset many on both sides of the baboon divide. Scientist are adamant that the removal was neccessary but activist believe the wrong action was taken. 

Jenny Trethowan founder of Baboon Matters has been on the front line championing for the rights of baboons in Cape Town and is our guest as we try and find a solution to the problem. What can residents of area like Kommetjie and Tokai areas do to cut down on baboon / human interaction? 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

3 September 2020 9:56 AM
#RideWithMe

2 September 2020 12:07 PM

South African cyclists are invited to join the inspiring national #RideWithMe campaign to support talented local development riders from township communities who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. 
 
In partnership with the National Cycling Academy Forum (NCAF), and supported by Coronation Fund Managers, Ride2Live have launched the #RideWithMe campaign. 
The NCAF represents a collective of 34 township-based cycling academies, who have organised themselves to address common challenges faced by up-and-coming cyclists.

The organisation’s mandate includes driving transformation and development in the sport of cycling, identifying and developing future champions, and connecting riders to professional cycling industry opportunities and networks. 
Buhle Madlala is the general secretary and co-founder of the NCAF (National Cycling Association Forum.

New DSTV channels

2 September 2020 11:53 AM

Yesterday DSTV implemented their new channel offerings to subscribers.  a number of channels were cancelled and new ones introduced . a new numbered system was introduced & M-Net movie channels will downsize from six channels to just four.

Sports lovers are in for a treat with English Premier league plus Scottish , African leagues NFL, NBA Major League Baseball  + 2 full time ESPN channel but for more we are joined by Yolisa Pahahle CEO of General Entertainment for MultiChoice.

Huge global success of "Jerusalema"

2 September 2020 11:30 AM

It's a trend that has taken the world by storm - The South African global hit song, "Jerusalema" has now topped 100 million views on You Tube. The song was released in December last year, but went viral under lockdown when it was linked to a challenge that has seen people from around the world posting clips of themselves doing its unique dance moves.

It was created by local musician and record producer, Kgaogelo Moagi, better known as Master KG, and features vocalist Nomcebo Zikode.

'If anything goes wrong it is the baboons who are criminalised' Jenni Trethowan
Local

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Local

Local

Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all
Business Opinion Politics

Business Opinion Politics

Gauteng municipalities struggling to attract skilled senior managers – Maile
3 September 2020 11:49 AM

3 September 2020 11:49 AM

Zikalala's uMthwalume visit is meaningless, says IFP
3 September 2020 11:25 AM

3 September 2020 11:25 AM

Labour Dept says in process of recovering money fraudulently paid from TERS fund
3 September 2020 11:10 AM

3 September 2020 11:10 AM

