Protests in Germany

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
Nehawu members to meet at Union Buildings as day of action set to go ahead
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khaya Xaba, Nehawu spokesperson
125
Today at 12:10
EWN reporters monitor the NEHAWU protest action from the ground.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
125
Today at 12:12
Agsa's Covid audit report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu
Kimi Makwetu - Auditor-General at ...
125
Today at 12:15
Clip: "I can confirm that I went for a private dinner and not the 'Break your Leg' birthday party that was said by Mr Agrizzi" - Nomvula Mokonyane.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:23
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPS explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Spokesperson at Saps
Brigadier Vish Naidoo
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo
125
Today at 12:23
Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane back at Zondo commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:27
Police launch COVID-19 quarantine/isolation site for members - SAPU responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Oscar Skommere - National Spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Oscar Skommere - Spokesperson at South African Police Union
125
Today at 12:34
Is the ANC changing its position on farm murders? ISS responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Newham - Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Gareth Newham
125
Today at 12:37
Farm murders are a threat to food security and could not be seen as a normal crime - FF plus contends
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pieter Groenewald
125
Today at 12:37
Mkhwebane, Sars to square off (again), this time in ConCourt
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
125
Today at 12:40
mary metcalfe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof. Mary Metcalfe
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg at Wits University
Prof Mary Metcalfe
125
Today at 12:41
Third officer linked to Nathaniel Julies appears in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: SA launches free Covid-19 contact tracing app
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 12:45
Ailing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and activist Jacob Ngarivhume finally granted bail
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
Ban the Bag: Greenpeace Africa implores the public to comment on plastic regulations.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Angelo Louw, Plastics Lead for Greenpeace Africa
125
Today at 12:56
Tennis Update: Naomi Osaka sails into US Open 3rd round
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bruce Davidson- Tennis Analyst and Promoter
125
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Recycling designer clothing with Maven Collection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Teri-Fay Madduff
Jane McNamara
125
Today at 13:50
The Clothing bank
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracy Gilmore
125
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY / Personal Finance
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Niveshen Governer cell
125
Today at 14:50
Music - Steezies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George Kypros
125
Today at 18:09
Short term insurer, Santam;s finances reeling from the effects from hard lock down claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:39
Truworths results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Mark - CEO at Truworths
125
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - I just agreed to take a retrenchment package. What must I do?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Pivot. What does it mean, how to do it.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
