The return of First Thursdays

The First Thursday initiative a coordinated programme of galleries, restaurants, bars and shops that extend their opening hours to the public on the first Thursday of the month is back. After a 6 month hiatus forced upon organisers as the country went into lock down due to the Covid lockdown. Initially there will be fewer participating venues than before as they test the new format and ensure a safe enviroment.
Two young guys from Jo'burg, childhood best friends in fact, have just launched a range of freeze-dried instant coffee made from green coffee beans from Ethiopia and Brazil.
The coffee is called Karabego, a combination of their names, Karabo Troy Makakaba and Katlego Mathibela, and it went on sale in June. For the moment, sales are only over the phone, and they deliver it personally, but they hope to see their product in popular grocery stores soon.
The inaugural Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) Awards were held in Johannesburg the award celebrates women in the construction industry and showcases women-led projects and achievements.
The construction industry is probably one of the most male dominated and "masculine" industries around but as these awards have shown if you have the energy & determination nothing can stand in your way.
One of the winners at the ERWIC Awards is Celeste Le Roux , CEO of React24.
She won the Woman Mentor of the Year award & was Third in the Woman-owned Contractor of the Year category.
A Cape Town based tech company Signapps has won a major contract with the UK's NHS to use its clinical communication platform. Signapps will provide its software as a service communication platform for the management of clinical communication to NHS Trusts.
Since its launch three years ago, the Signapps messaging platform has a proven local track record, having been established in numerous areas, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Paediatric Burns Unit, stroke units within the Life Hospital group, sub-acute care for the Intercare Group, managed care of palliative patients and more recently, on a pro-bono basis, within state hospitals to keep healthcare workers safe in the CoVID-19 environment.
It's National Arbor Week this week. A time to celebrate the importance of trees and in particular our indigenous species. People are encouraged over the week to make our communities more beautiful, but also healthier, by planting trees.
The City of Cape Town will be planting over 200 trees and 2000 spekboom over what its Arbor Month. The focus will be on communities where there is both a need for greener spaces and a shared commitment to care for the environment. It plans to plant the 2020 Tree of the Year, the Cape Ash, in various areas throughout the metropole.
Guest: Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
The removal of Kataza the male baboon has upset many on both sides of the baboon divide. Scientist are adamant that the removal was neccessary but activist believe the wrong action was taken.
Jenny Trethowan founder of Baboon Matters has been on the front line championing for the rights of baboons in Cape Town and is our guest as we try and find a solution to the problem. What can residents of area like Kommetjie and Tokai areas do to cut down on baboon / human interaction?
South African cyclists are invited to join the inspiring national #RideWithMe campaign to support talented local development riders from township communities who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.
In partnership with the National Cycling Academy Forum (NCAF), and supported by Coronation Fund Managers, Ride2Live have launched the #RideWithMe campaign.
The NCAF represents a collective of 34 township-based cycling academies, who have organised themselves to address common challenges faced by up-and-coming cyclists.
The organisation’s mandate includes driving transformation and development in the sport of cycling, identifying and developing future champions, and connecting riders to professional cycling industry opportunities and networks.
Buhle Madlala is the general secretary and co-founder of the NCAF (National Cycling Association Forum.