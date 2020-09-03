The return of First Thursdays

It's National Arbor Week this week. A time to celebrate the importance of trees and in particular our indigenous species. People are encouraged over the week to make our communities more beautiful, but also healthier, by planting trees.



The City of Cape Town will be planting over 200 trees and 2000 spekboom over what its Arbor Month. The focus will be on communities where there is both a need for greener spaces and a shared commitment to care for the environment. It plans to plant the 2020 Tree of the Year, the Cape Ash, in various areas throughout the metropole.



Koketso speaks to Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health.

