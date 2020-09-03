The return of First Thursdays

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
View all Local
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Politics
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
Santam suspends dividends as court case on Covid-claims plays out Santam's the latest company to withhold half-year dividends amid uncertainty. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts. 3 September 2020 6:38 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Business
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
It's not 100% a buyers' market for residential property, but close enough In general, property asking prices are becoming more realistic says Andrew Golding (CEO, Pam Golding Property Group). 1 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
'It was definitely a power move by President Cyril Ramaphosa' The ANC doesn’t have confidence in Magashule to deliver the message that they'll act against corruption, says Mahlatse Mahlase. 1 September 2020 9:18 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
The return of First Thursdays

The return of First Thursdays

3 September 2020 3:06 PM

The First Thursday initiative a coordinated programme of galleries, restaurants, bars and shops that extend their opening hours to the public on the first Thursday of the month is back. After a 6 month hiatus forced upon organisers as the country went into lock down due to the Covid lockdown. Initially there will be fewer participating venues than before as they test the new format and ensure a safe enviroment.

Koketso joined by Tasso Evangelinos CEO of the CCID


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Two young Jo'burgers create their own instant coffee brand

3 September 2020 11:52 AM

Two young guys from Jo'burg, childhood best friends in fact, have just launched a range of freeze-dried instant coffee made from green coffee beans from Ethiopia and Brazil. 

The coffee is called Karabego, a combination of their names, Karabo Troy Makakaba and Katlego Mathibela, and it went on sale in June. For the moment, sales are only over the phone, and they deliver it personally, but they hope to see their product in popular grocery stores soon.
 
Koketso joined by Karabo Makakaba.co-founder of instant coffee brand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women owned contractor of the Year Award

3 September 2020 11:39 AM

The inaugural Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) Awards were held in Johannesburg the award celebrates women in the construction industry and showcases women-led projects and achievements.

The construction industry is probably one of the most male dominated and "masculine" industries around but as these awards have shown if you have the energy & determination nothing can stand in your way.

One of the winners at the ERWIC Awards is Celeste Le Roux , CEO of React24.

She won the Woman Mentor of the Year award & was Third in the Woman-owned Contractor of the Year category.

Koketso joined by Celeste Le Roux CEO of REACT 24.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town based tech company wins major contract from Britain’s NHS

3 September 2020 11:02 AM

A Cape Town based tech company Signapps has won a major contract with the UK's NHS to use its clinical communication platform. Signapps will provide its software as a service communication platform for the management of clinical communication to NHS Trusts. 

Since its launch three years ago, the Signapps messaging platform has a proven local track record, having been established in numerous areas, including the Chris Hani Baragwanath Paediatric Burns Unit, stroke units within the Life Hospital group, sub-acute care for the Intercare Group, managed care of palliative patients and more recently, on a pro-bono basis, within state hospitals to keep healthcare workers safe in the CoVID-19 environment. 

Koketso joined by Signapps CEO Andrew Davies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City plans for national Arbor week

3 September 2020 10:52 AM

It's National  Arbor Week this week.  A time to celebrate the importance of trees and in particular our indigenous species. People are encouraged over the week to make our communities more beautiful, but also healthier, by planting trees.
 
The City of Cape Town will be planting over 200 trees and 2000 spekboom over what its Arbor Month. The focus will be on communities where there is both a need for greener spaces and a shared commitment to care for the environment. It plans to plant the 2020 Tree of the Year, the Cape Ash, in various areas throughout the metropole.

Koketso speaks to Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protests in Germany

3 September 2020 10:34 AM

Guest: Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Netflix…and Sussex. Harry and Meghan make massive Netflix deal

3 September 2020 10:21 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters on Kataza

3 September 2020 10:18 AM

The removal of Kataza the male baboon has upset many on both sides of the baboon divide. Scientist are adamant that the removal was neccessary but activist believe the wrong action was taken. 

Jenny Trethowan founder of Baboon Matters has been on the front line championing for the rights of baboons in Cape Town and is our guest as we try and find a solution to the problem. What can residents of area like Kommetjie and Tokai areas do to cut down on baboon / human interaction? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

3 September 2020 9:56 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#RideWithMe

2 September 2020 12:07 PM

South African cyclists are invited to join the inspiring national #RideWithMe campaign to support talented local development riders from township communities who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. 
 
In partnership with the National Cycling Academy Forum (NCAF), and supported by Coronation Fund Managers, Ride2Live have launched the #RideWithMe campaign. 
The NCAF represents a collective of 34 township-based cycling academies, who have organised themselves to address common challenges faced by up-and-coming cyclists.

The organisation’s mandate includes driving transformation and development in the sport of cycling, identifying and developing future champions, and connecting riders to professional cycling industry opportunities and networks. 
Buhle Madlala is the general secretary and co-founder of the NCAF (National Cycling Association Forum.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

eSwatini PM: SA could have done more to help neighbours in fight against COVID

3 September 2020 8:33 PM

EWN Weather Watch: It's looking fine for Friday

3 September 2020 7:54 PM

DA: Charges against Moodey based on evidence, including tape recordings

3 September 2020 6:58 PM

