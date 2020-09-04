Renewable energy body says it can fix the power crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
"Yes, the homeless are also protected by the Constitution" -Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel - Professor Zsa-Zsa Temmers Boggenpoel is a full professor in Public Law and incumbent of the South Af
Today at 15:40
Lockdown ruining friendships in as little as three months
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robin Dunbar - University of Oxford's evolutionary psychologist,
Today at 15:50
Luke Dale Roberts rebrands The Test Kitchen with new accessible menu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 16:10
Eskom moves from R440bn to R488 bn in debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Harald Winkler - Professor in Engineering at UCT
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
What is the latest on baboon management by the CoCT?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julie Wood - Biodiversity Management at City of Cape Town.
Today at 17:05
WCED on substitute teachers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:20
Eric Simons on IPL 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Eric Simons
Today at 17:46
Ashton Nyte - South African-born singer, songwriter, producer, composer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashton Nyte - South African-born singer, songwriter, producer, composer
Today at 18:09
Eskom managers suspended. Claims of " apathetic behaviour" by some management staff
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Melvill & Moon - high end safari luggage, campaign furniture, and handmade canvas & leather safari accessories
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Melvill - MD at Melvill & Moon
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Competition Tribunal to prosecute first two cases involving excessive PPE prices The Competition Tribunal is set to prosecute two companies in connection with the excessive pricing of personal protective equipme... 4 September 2020 1:36 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Freelance actor Adrian Galley received once-off UIF payout of R5 Actor, screenwriter, and journalist Adrian Galley says he was paid a lump sum of R5 when he applied for Unemployment Insurance Fun... 4 September 2020 10:04 AM
View all Local
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
I wouldn't jump to any conclusions about UIF commissioner's guilt, says DA MP The DA's employment and labour spokesperson, Michael Cardo, says it's too soon to cast suspicion on the credibility of the Unemplo... 3 September 2020 10:04 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Politics
Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000 For R700 (perhaps more, it depends) you can remain connected to the internet when Eskom sheds its load on you. 4 September 2020 1:06 PM
Kulula could restart flights in December if Comair business rescue plan accepted Bruce Whitfield interviews aviation guru Guy Leitch on The Money Show. 3 September 2020 7:42 PM
Tough times come and go says Truworths CEO after 28% lockdown profit drop 'Look for the opportunities'. The Money Show interviews veteran Truworths CEO Michael Mark. 3 September 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
You can now deliver parcels with Uber at R5.45 per kilometre – it’s on the app Uber Connect lets you summon a motorbike driver to transport your package, says Frans Hiemstra of Uber sub-Saharan Africa. 2 September 2020 10:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
Hitmaker Master KG says 'Jerusalema' challenge catapulted him to worldwide fame Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG says he never anticipated the international success of his chart-topping song which has over 110 mil... 2 September 2020 12:44 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Renewable energy body says it can fix the power crisis

Renewable energy body says it can fix the power crisis

4 September 2020 11:02 AM

As mentioned earlier, we are living through another round of loadshedding with Eskom saying the power outages are likely to continue throughout the weekend.
But one player in the field, the SA Photovoltaic Industry Association, says it has what is needed to fix the energy crisis.

Koketso joined on the line now by the chairperson of the body which represents the solar and renewables industry, Wido Schnabel. Wido, you say the government's Integrated Resource Plan has been in place since last October, but is being held up policy issues and inertia.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Interactive map lets you see where your hometown was millions of year ago

4 September 2020 11:57 AM

Koketso speask to Ian Webster interact designer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Comair business rescue, domestic and international flights

4 September 2020 11:54 AM

Comair, the parent company of Kulula and the domestic and regional arm of British Airways, hopes to begin flying again in December. This on condition that its business rescue plan, published late on Wednesday, is accepted. 

Under the proposed deal,  which creditors and shareholders have until 18 September to consider and adopt, a consortium of investors will inject R500m into the group in return for a 99% shareholding. 

To find out more, Koketso joined by Plane Talking's Linden Birns.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The pandenomics heralding in lifestyle changes

4 September 2020 11:43 AM

This week we are speaking to Dr Roze about…Pandenomics heralding in lifestyle changes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to keep your fibre going during loadshedding

4 September 2020 10:51 AM

Many of us are still working from home.  School children and university students are trying to do their studies online .... and now we have hit another run of loadshedding.

So how do we keep ourselves connected to the internet? Data is expensive and mobile towers are not always reliable during power outages ....For those who are lucky enough to have fibre - there is a solution.   A UPS or Uninterruptible Power Supply.

To find out how it works, and where to get one, Koketso joined by Bryan Turner of World Wide Worx.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Germany really handling the crisis better than its neighbors

4 September 2020 10:23 AM

Deutsche Welle correspondent Chiponda Chimbelu.

Most Germans are satisfied with their government's response to the pandemic, according to non-partisan research group More in Common. That's despite ongoing coronavirus protests. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 September 2020 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The return of First Thursdays

3 September 2020 3:06 PM

The First Thursday initiative a coordinated programme of galleries, restaurants, bars and shops that extend their opening hours to the public on the first Thursday of the month is back. After a 6 month hiatus forced upon organisers as the country went into lock down due to the Covid lockdown. Initially there will be fewer participating venues than before as they test the new format and ensure a safe enviroment.

Koketso joined by Tasso Evangelinos CEO of the CCID

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two young Jo'burgers create their own instant coffee brand

3 September 2020 11:52 AM

Two young guys from Jo'burg, childhood best friends in fact, have just launched a range of freeze-dried instant coffee made from green coffee beans from Ethiopia and Brazil. 

The coffee is called Karabego, a combination of their names, Karabo Troy Makakaba and Katlego Mathibela, and it went on sale in June. For the moment, sales are only over the phone, and they deliver it personally, but they hope to see their product in popular grocery stores soon.
 
Koketso joined by Karabo Makakaba.co-founder of instant coffee brand.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women owned contractor of the Year Award

3 September 2020 11:39 AM

The inaugural Empowerment and Recognition of Women in Construction (ERWIC) Awards were held in Johannesburg the award celebrates women in the construction industry and showcases women-led projects and achievements.

The construction industry is probably one of the most male dominated and "masculine" industries around but as these awards have shown if you have the energy & determination nothing can stand in your way.

One of the winners at the ERWIC Awards is Celeste Le Roux , CEO of React24.

She won the Woman Mentor of the Year award & was Third in the Woman-owned Contractor of the Year category.

Koketso joined by Celeste Le Roux CEO of REACT 24.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Keep your Wi-Fi going during load shedding – solutions range from R700 to R3000

Business Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Freelance actor Adrian Galley received once-off UIF payout of R5

Local

EWN Highlights

Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’

4 September 2020 2:20 PM

Smith says relationship with late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson predated MP role

4 September 2020 1:23 PM

Makwetu calls for more measures to prevent looting of public funds

4 September 2020 12:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA