Clicks suspends negligent employees

Today at 12:05 Clip: Clicks response over hair advertisements & EFF shutting down Clicks stores The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:08 We track protests happening around the country: EFF pickets outside Click stores after racist hair advert. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kayleen Morgan- Ewn Reporter

Today at 12:10 EFF aims to close Clicks stores today The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Vuyani Pambo

Today at 12:15 Is the judiciary in crisis? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lawson Naidoo

Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice

Today at 12:15 Who's sitting at the table: Who gets to make the big decisions when it comes to diversity in Advertising. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Masego Motsogi (Managing Director, Grid Worldwide)

Today at 12:23 Analysis on the DA's weekend policy conference The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Dirk Kotze

Today at 12:23 DA unpacks outcomes of the weekend's Policy Conference The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 12:27 DA's weekend policy conference The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Gwen Ngwenya - Coo at Sa Irr

Today at 12:27 State Capture Commission hears of corruption allegations at Eskom. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:37 Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) appoints Rasool as chairman The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica

Today at 12:37 Scopa assesses Beitbridge border fence The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson.

Today at 12:40 Pioneer Foods recalls a batch of Liqui fruit Red Grape Still 330ml cans - NCC responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission

Today at 12:41 Clip: and the Mia joins us to talk about how Sanral lost over R640m in revenue during hard lockdown. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:45 Can YOU help District Six museum keep their doors open? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chrischene Julius - Acting director at District Six Museum

Today at 12:45 FORMER CEO OF MANDELA FOUNDATION, ACHMAT DANGOR, PASSES AWAY AGED 72 The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.

Today at 12:52 Legal Talk: Afriforums threatens legal action against Cricket SA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Maushami Chetty

Today at 12:52 Pioneer Foods intends recalling a batch of grape juice. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs, Djokovic, F1... The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Gate 69 reopening this week Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Christopher Dudgeon

Today at 13:40 Food - Secret Eats Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Melanie Burke

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Who is responsible for the health and safety of the common place in a medical practice? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys

Today at 14:40 Pioneer Foods recalls batch of Liqui Fruit cans after Glass bits found in drink Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

Today at 14:50 Music - Kayleigh Bell Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kayleigh Bell

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 19:08 The history of corruption in SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

Today at 19:19 Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson and Josh Suskewicz The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

