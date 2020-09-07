Proposed tax rules could see harsh penalties for small errors

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Clip: Clicks response over hair advertisements & EFF shutting down Clicks stores
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:08
We track protests happening around the country: EFF pickets outside Click stores after racist hair advert.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kayleen Morgan- Ewn Reporter
Today at 12:10
EFF aims to close Clicks stores today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vuyani Pambo
Today at 12:15
Is the judiciary in crisis?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Crispin Phiri - Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice
Today at 12:15
Who's sitting at the table: Who gets to make the big decisions when it comes to diversity in Advertising.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masego Motsogi (Managing Director, Grid Worldwide)
Today at 12:23
Analysis on the DA's weekend policy conference
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze
Today at 12:23
DA unpacks outcomes of the weekend's Policy Conference
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:27
DA's weekend policy conference
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gwen Ngwenya - Coo at Sa Irr
Gwen Ngwenya - COO at SA Institute of Race Relations
Today at 12:27
State Capture Commission hears of corruption allegations at Eskom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) appoints Rasool as chairman
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Founder at OneAfrica
Ebrahim Rassol - Head of ANC Western Cape Elections at Rsa
Today at 12:37
Scopa assesses Beitbridge border fence
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa- SCOPA Chairperson.
Today at 12:40
Pioneer Foods recalls a batch of Liqui fruit Red Grape Still 330ml cans - NCC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Today at 12:41
Clip: and the Mia joins us to talk about how Sanral lost over R640m in revenue during hard lockdown.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Can YOU help District Six museum keep their doors open?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischene Julius - Acting director at District Six Museum
Today at 12:45
FORMER CEO OF MANDELA FOUNDATION, ACHMAT DANGOR, PASSES AWAY AGED 72
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 12:52
Legal Talk: Afriforums threatens legal action against Cricket SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty
Maushami Chetty - CEO and founder at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Pioneer Foods intends recalling a batch of grape juice.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs, Djokovic, F1...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Gate 69 reopening this week
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christopher Dudgeon
Today at 13:40
Food - Secret Eats
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melanie Burke
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Who is responsible for the health and safety of the common place in a medical practice?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Kirstie Haslam
Today at 14:40
Pioneer Foods recalls batch of Liqui Fruit cans after Glass bits found in drink
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 14:50
Music - Kayleigh Bell
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kayleigh Bell
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:08
The history of corruption in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Lead from the Future: How to Turn Visionary Thinking Into Breakthrough Growth by Mark W. Johnson  and Josh Suskewicz  
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays : Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thandi Ntuli - Jazz musician at ...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs' 'Modack's guys in black vehicles with visibly armed bodyguards intimidate owners', says Long Street Association chair Jorberg. 7 September 2020 11:36 AM
[PICS & VIDS] Some Clicks stores vandalised amid protests as CEO issues apology A number of Clicks stores appear to have been vandalised amid protest action led by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). 7 September 2020 11:23 AM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
View all Local
'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public' Baboon management follows best global practice City of Cape Town's Biodiversity manager Julia Wood tells John Maytham. 7 September 2020 9:33 AM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
Zuma’s lawyer hints that he may not show up at Zondo Commission It appears that former president Jacob Zuma may not attend the Zondo Commission hearings in September to answer questions on his a... 3 September 2020 4:22 PM
View all Politics
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19 Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong... 7 September 2020 6:55 AM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Business
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Draft legislation criminalises mistakes on tax returns Planned changes to legislation could see common errors on tax returns resulting in jail time, explains Marc Sevitz of TaxTim SA. 6 September 2020 10:45 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 September 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 4 September 2020 5:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi becomes the global face of Adidas The Springbok captain cements his place as the most famous rugby player in the world, perhaps of all time. 1 September 2020 1:32 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
Singer Adele's Bantu knots. Cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation? John Maytham asks whether singer Adele is right to be accused of cultural appropriation after styling her hair in bantu knots. 1 September 2020 5:04 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Proposed tax rules could see harsh penalties for small errors

Proposed tax rules could see harsh penalties for small errors

7 September 2020 11:04 AM

Kieno speaks to Charles De Wet | Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Study: Children who grow up in greener neighbourhoods have higher IQs

7 September 2020 11:59 AM

A new study has found that growing up in a greener urban environment not only boosts children’s IQ's but also lowers their levels of difficult behaviour.
 
Researchers say it is not clear why this is the case, but it may be linked to lower stress levels, more play and social contact or a quieter environment. 
The effects were seen in both poorer and wealthier neighbourhoods.

Kieno joined on the line now from Belgium by Professor Tim Nawrot, a specialist in environmental epidemiology at Hasselt University where the study was conducted. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oops.. you made a tax mistake…off to jail you go?

7 September 2020 11:49 AM

New draft legislation aims to give SARS the power to put you in jail if you make a mistake with your tax return. 
 
The draft bill seeks to remove the concept of “intent” which in criminal law needs to be proven that you wilfully broke the law. 

Kieno speaks to Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks suspends negligent employees

7 September 2020 11:06 AM

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says that the employees responsible for the publishing the insensitive and offensive natural hair images, have been suspended.

He says the images provided by the supplier Tresemme, should never have made it onto their platforms.

Clicks appeals to all stakeholders to engage with them in order for them to redress actions and to demonstrate the companys commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Kieno joined by Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look at the top stories from Business Insider

7 September 2020 11:02 AM

Helene Wasserman from Business Insider joins us for our weekly look at the top stories from Business Insider.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protests in Hong Kong and Belarus over the weekend

7 September 2020 10:59 AM

Rob Hugh-Jones BBC corresponded BBC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA policy conference shuns race based redress

7 September 2020 10:55 AM

The DA wrapped its policy conference this weekend with one of the outcomes being the decision to drop its race based redress as a policy of the party.

To tell us more Kieno joined by DA Fedex Chair,HelenZille.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 September 2020 10:08 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - I’m gonna tell you a story using your favourite words ok’ These Dogs' reactions

7 September 2020 10:00 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Interactive map lets you see where your hometown was millions of year ago

4 September 2020 11:57 AM

Koketso speask to Ian Webster interact designer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Long Street protection racket now targeting coffee shops, not just nightclubs'

Local

Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies'

Business Lifestyle

'We kill 7 baboons a year, habitual raiders who are a danger to the public'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

South Africans have reason to be angry over corruption - Kieswetter

7 September 2020 11:12 AM

Jacob Zuma Foundation criticises NPA for delays in ex-leader's corruption trial

7 September 2020 10:46 AM

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CEO Matona in the hot seat at Zondo Inquiry

7 September 2020 10:15 AM

