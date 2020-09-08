Eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners grounded due to manufacturing errors

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Aspen sells thrombosis drug and the market approves
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Saad - CEO at Aspen
Today at 18:50
Leading SA office designer: ‘Let’s not knee-jerk back to the 1980s’
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Trim - Director at Giant Leap
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: How COVID-19 has reshaped the landscape of providing investment advice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Nathan - Ceo And Co-Founder at 10X Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We need to have more candid conversations around race in corporate spaces The National Business Initiative's head of social transformation speaks to John Maytham about diversity training in corporate SA. 8 September 2020 5:23 PM
'Sibling privilege' is helping keep some of CPT's top schools majority white A new book by Prof Jonathan Jansen, explores the admissions policies of some of Cape Town's elite, former 'white' schools. 8 September 2020 4:47 PM
GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence Advocacy groups have taken issue with a specific provision in the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill which was introduced in Parliam... 8 September 2020 4:00 PM
View all Local
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
Zille: Race used as smokescreen for enriching tiny elite who happen to be black Following a virtual conference at the weekend, the DA has adopted a non-racial policy to deal with economic exclusion in South Afr... 7 September 2020 1:07 PM
Free modular home kits delivered on Monday to Imizamo Yethu fire victims Kits are provided for 270 destroyed homes says Hout Bay Councillor Quintas, providing halls under Covid-19 protocols is difficult. 7 September 2020 10:26 AM
View all Politics
TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert Health and beauty retailer Clicks has announced that all TRESemmé products will be delisted and removed from its shelves. 8 September 2020 2:24 PM
Liqui Fruit yet to explain how glass got into still red grape juice cans National Consumer Commission's Thezi Mabiza says Pioneer Foods has not reported how this occurred. 7 September 2020 1:40 PM
Tamper-proof takeaway food packaging demand has spiked due to Covid-19 Consumers want to ensure takeaways are not interfered with en route to their homes during delivery, says packing CEO Bruce Strong... 7 September 2020 6:55 AM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
CPT-based tech start up secures major contract with UK health service The deal between Signapps and the NHS is worth over R65 million and will run for two years, as Koketso Sachance finds out... 3 September 2020 4:51 PM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
Eskom (read South Africa) has a dim future - a stroke of the pen can fix it all "Allowing consumers to generate and sell their own electricity can make a difference within months," says Prof Anton Eberhard. 3 September 2020 9:52 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners grounded due to manufacturing errors

Eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners grounded due to manufacturing errors

8 September 2020 10:47 AM

Boeing says that they grounded 8 of its 787 Dreamliner planes in the US after they discovered manufacturing faults. The company says in a statement that they identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the join of certain 787 aftbody fuselage sections, which, in combination, resulted in a condition that does not meet the company's design standards.

The plain is currently in use by different airlines across the world

Kieno speaks to Editor of SA Flyer magazine Guy Leitch.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from the world of advertising

8 September 2020 12:05 PM

Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kieno in conversation with Sikonathi Mantshantsha

8 September 2020 11:45 AM

Guest: Eskom national spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GDP figures out: Implications of current economic climate for small businesses and entrepreneurs

8 September 2020 11:06 AM

GDP figures out today: implications of current economic climate for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Kieno speaks to Keet Van Zyl Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS Commissioner-Tax Amendment Bill

8 September 2020 10:17 AM

Kieno speaks to South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 September 2020 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - . #ClicksAdvert

8 September 2020 9:52 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Study: Children who grow up in greener neighbourhoods have higher IQs

7 September 2020 11:59 AM

A new study has found that growing up in a greener urban environment not only boosts children’s IQ's but also lowers their levels of difficult behaviour.
 
Researchers say it is not clear why this is the case, but it may be linked to lower stress levels, more play and social contact or a quieter environment. 
The effects were seen in both poorer and wealthier neighbourhoods.

Kieno joined on the line now from Belgium by Professor Tim Nawrot, a specialist in environmental epidemiology at Hasselt University where the study was conducted. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oops.. you made a tax mistake…off to jail you go?

7 September 2020 11:49 AM

New draft legislation aims to give SARS the power to put you in jail if you make a mistake with your tax return. 
 
The draft bill seeks to remove the concept of “intent” which in criminal law needs to be proven that you wilfully broke the law. 

Kieno speaks to Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clicks suspends negligent employees

7 September 2020 11:06 AM

Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says that the employees responsible for the publishing the insensitive and offensive natural hair images, have been suspended.

He says the images provided by the supplier Tresemme, should never have made it onto their platforms.

Clicks appeals to all stakeholders to engage with them in order for them to redress actions and to demonstrate the companys commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Kieno joined by Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

TRESemmé products to be pulled from Clicks shelves amid uproar over advert

Business Local

GBV activists criticise new bill 'obligating' people to report domestic violence

Local

Modack slams claims that he runs a protection racket in Cape Town's Long Street

Local

EWN Highlights

SA daily virus cases drop below 1,000, lowest in months

8 September 2020 6:31 PM

Steenhuisen: DA still a home for black leaders and voters

8 September 2020 6:24 PM

Inside SA's bleak second quarter GDP figures

8 September 2020 5:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA