Eight Boeing 787 Dreamliners grounded due to manufacturing errors

Boeing says that they grounded 8 of its 787 Dreamliner planes in the US after they discovered manufacturing faults. The company says in a statement that they identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the join of certain 787 aftbody fuselage sections, which, in combination, resulted in a condition that does not meet the company's design standards.
The plain is currently in use by different airlines across the world
Kieno speaks to Editor of SA Flyer magazine Guy Leitch.
GDP figures out today: implications of current economic climate for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Kieno speaks to Keet Van Zyl Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital.
A new study has found that growing up in a greener urban environment not only boosts children’s IQ's but also lowers their levels of difficult behaviour.
Researchers say it is not clear why this is the case, but it may be linked to lower stress levels, more play and social contact or a quieter environment.
The effects were seen in both poorer and wealthier neighbourhoods.
Professor Tim Nawrot, a specialist in environmental epidemiology at Hasselt University where the study was conducted.
New draft legislation aims to give SARS the power to put you in jail if you make a mistake with your tax return.
The draft bill seeks to remove the concept of “intent” which in criminal law needs to be proven that you wilfully broke the law.
Kieno speaks to Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse.
Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder says that the employees responsible for the publishing the insensitive and offensive natural hair images, have been suspended.
He says the images provided by the supplier Tresemme, should never have made it onto their platforms.
Clicks appeals to all stakeholders to engage with them in order for them to redress actions and to demonstrate the companys commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder.