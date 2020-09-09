Latest on GDP figures pushes the country into a deeper recession

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Long street protection rackets
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Guests
Caryn Dolley
125
Today at 12:37
Hlophe should not be on the bench, says retired Constitutional Court judge
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
125
Today at 12:40
Nicro responds prisoner visits being allowed once again under strict Covid-19 conditions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Guests
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
125
Today at 12:41
ConCourt to relook at sexist apartheid-era black marriages law
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC)
Guests
Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC)
125
Today at 12:45
ONLY 4% OF ALEX RESIDENTS PAYING FOR ELECTRICITY - CITY POWER
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
125
Today at 12:50
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
2020 SA book fair goes virtual
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elitha Van Der Sandt - CEO at South African Book Development Council
Elitha van der Sandt
Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the South African Book Development Council
Guests
Elitha Van Der Sandt - CEO at South African Book Development Council
Elitha van der Sandt
Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of the South African Book Development Council
125
Today at 12:52
Clip: Iconic Moments from the Kardashians
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:56
14 years of the Kardashians, we reflect on their cultural impact.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
125
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Dealing with FAS among the female farming community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rebecca Mort
Franzail Williams
Guests
Rebecca Mort
Franzail Williams
125
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Guests
Ciro De Siena
125
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Dr Harris Steinman - Medical Dr With Special Interest In Consumer Issues at ...
Gerd Gade office
Gerd Gade cell
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Dr Harris Steinman - Medical Dr With Special Interest In Consumer Issues at ...
Gerd Gade office
Gerd Gade cell
125
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint results - is the office dead and what is happening in shopping malls?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
125
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Smart Homes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Unwanted payment holidays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
125
