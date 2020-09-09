Music: Swans

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Long street protection rackets
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caryn Dolley
Today at 12:37
Hlophe should not be on the bench, says retired Constitutional Court judge
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Johann Kriegler- Retired justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa
Today at 12:40
Nicro responds prisoner visits being allowed once again under strict Covid-19 conditions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)
Today at 12:41
ConCourt to relook at sexist apartheid-era black marriages law
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC)
Today at 12:45
ONLY 4% OF ALEX RESIDENTS PAYING FOR ELECTRICITY - CITY POWER
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:50
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
2020 SA book fair goes virtual
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elitha Van Der Sandt - CEO at South African Book Development Council
Today at 12:52
Clip: Iconic Moments from the Kardashians
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
14 years of the Kardashians, we reflect on their cultural impact.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lwazi Hadebe- Entertainment Journalist from The Post Officially.
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Dealing with FAS among the female farming community
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rebecca Mort
Franzail Williams
Today at 13:40
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Dr Harris Steinman - Medical Dr With Special Interest In Consumer Issues at ...
Gerd Gade office
Gerd Gade cell
Today at 15:10
Open to speculation/ Intro by Host
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Growthpoint results - is the office dead and what is happening in shopping malls?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Smart Homes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: Unwanted payment holidays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Pivoting as a tourism entrepreneur
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Whitaker - Founder at Ubuntu Beds
Latest Local
Humans are teaching baboons to be thieves, says primatologist Dr. Anthony Collins, a primatologist and researcher at the Jane Goodall Institute, says humans must take responsibility for teachi... 9 September 2020 12:13 PM
4 years after the Pretoria Girls High anti-racism protests, nothing has changed It has been four years since learners at Pretoria Girls High School protested over the school's racist hair policy. 9 September 2020 11:49 AM
Can South Africans start booking their summer holidays now? Refilwe Moloto asks a travel expert whether we should book end of year getaways or cancel holidays booked for later this year. 9 September 2020 11:07 AM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Woman pulls gun on EFF protesters outside Clicks store in PE mall A 52-year-old woman was allegedly stopped from entering the store by EFF protesters and she was not going quietly it seems. 9 September 2020 10:59 AM
You may want to emigrate... but your money may not be allowed to Webber Wentzel tax lawyer Joon Chong clarifies which funds will be affected and which will be exempt. 9 September 2020 8:52 AM
Santaco president responds to claims of izinkabi or hit squads in taxi industry Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says there is a lack of political will to formalise the sector which leads to more killings. 8 September 2020 8:45 AM
View all Politics
Clicks stores shut on Wednesday as retailer engages with staff Health and beauty retailer Clicks has closed its stores for the day in order to engage with its employees across the country. 9 September 2020 10:08 AM
Customer service in the digital age. Are consumer complaints being heard? Refilwe Moloto talks to digital strategist Matty Maivha and BPSA's Gareth Pritchard who has been setting u call centres for years. 9 September 2020 9:21 AM
Clicks hair advert fiasco - how will it affect Unilever's TRESemmé brand in SA? 'It's a demonstration of the democratisation of media that this whole episode represents' says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:29 PM
View all Business
District Six Museum appeals for donations to help keep its doors open The iconic District Six Museum is facing the threat of closure and desperately needs public support. 7 September 2020 2:26 PM
Support group creates safe space for people recovering from codependency Co-dependents Anonymous South Africa (Coda) provides a safe space for people recovering from codependency to work through their re... 6 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clicks hair advert: 'We need to focus on buying from black-owned companies' "It's time that we spend our money someplace else", says hair blogger Kavuli Nyali. 6 September 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] CT boy becomes youngest kid to ever go for a spin at Japan drift track Muhammad Rajah has made history as the youngest drifter to ever take on the world-famous Ebisu drift track in Tokyo, Japan. 2 September 2020 5:55 PM
View all Sport
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
Learning life lessons from an octopus: CPT free-diver documents incredible story Filmmaker Craig Foster and director Pippa Erlich talk about their documentary My Octopus Teacher airing on Neflix from Monday. 3 September 2020 5:22 PM
First Thursdays: 'It's back! Come to town - the weather is clearing' "People are tired of staying at home! They want to come out and have fun," says the clearly excited Tasso Evangelinos (CCID). 3 September 2020 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[WARNING] Social media platform TikTok alerts parents about viral suicide video Parents being urged to keep their children off the popular social media platform while it attempts to remove the graphic video. 9 September 2020 11:23 AM
Kids who grow up in greener areas are smarter says study Residential green space is beneficial for intellectual and behavioral development of children living in an urban environment. 8 September 2020 1:13 PM
[VIDEO] Trump video 'selective editing' makes him look 'lost and disorientated' Photo memes and a n 'edited' clip of US President Donald Trump about to board Marine One in 2019 shows him pointing at a puddle. 8 September 2020 11:36 AM
View all World
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze. 4 September 2020 11:04 AM
UCT is the best university in Africa – Stellenbosch University not far behind Two of the world’s best universities are right here in the Western Cape, according to one of the world’s most reputed rankings. 3 September 2020 11:41 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Music: Swans

Music: Swans

9 September 2020 12:20 PM

Janine Parker

New alternative Cape Town group, Swans, are going to drop their first single titled "40 seconds" on Spotify in the next few weeks. Singer and pianist, Janine Parker,  co-wrote the song with Desley Meyer. It tells the story of her brother's suicide.


 


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

What is Little Fish?

9 September 2020 12:17 PM

This morning we are talking to Brandon Roberts, co-founder of Little Fish, an e-commerce channel to enable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with limited capital to experience the benefits of the growing digital economy. Brandon and his co-founder Davith Kahwa are currently participating in the UCT GSB Solution Space e-Track programme and were recently awarded a R50 000 bonus by the judges, who cited them as the venture with the most advanced capacity and potential to scale. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Intelligent CCTV surveilance

9 September 2020 11:42 AM

Imagine visiting a town outside the city to take a break and you loose your valuables.

Whats there left to do but to get law enforcement involved and try and get back what was lost. Conventionally CCTV is use to help in the process,but, how do we integrate A I and CCTV technology to help solve crimes

Andre Truter who is the Mayco member for Safety and Security in Saldanha Bay municipality joins me now on their willingness to explore this technology to fight and prevent crime.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sheep will never rule the world

9 September 2020 11:25 AM

Catherine Wijnberg, the author of the hit book "Sheep Will Never Rule The World"  which is aimed at entrepreneurs offers simple,  compelling advice to help people find their focus and to empower them to achieve their best potential. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Young group of entrepreneurs build UPS in Cape Town

9 September 2020 11:00 AM

Kieno speaks to Alan Gie Member of Group of UCT students and entrepreneuirs who designed a unique UPS.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest on GDP figures pushes the country into a deeper recession

9 September 2020 10:47 AM

Kieno speaks to Iraj Abedian CEO at Pan African Investment And Research Services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jane Goodall Institute concerned about conflict between baboons and humans

9 September 2020 10:27 AM

Guest: Dr Anthony Collins.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

9 September 2020 10:14 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

"We are open"domestic tourism campaign David Maynier

9 September 2020 10:07 AM

Guest: David Maynier at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Video of women pulling gun on EFF members

9 September 2020 10:04 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

