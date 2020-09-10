Hundreds of free fully accredited data science learnerships up for grabs

Registrations are open for EXPLORE Data Science Academy’s (EDSA) 2021 intake of its 12-month fully-sponsored data science learnerships, starting January 11, 2021.
For hundreds of successful candidates, this prized learnership is the ticket to a job in one of the most globally sought after careers, with an average starting salary of R400 000 a year.
There are no restrictions to entry for the learnership, nor are formal qualifications required. Applicants should be between 17 and 35 years of age and must pass a challenging aptitude test on the academy’s website.
T
o tell us more Kieno joined by The CEO and Founder of Explore Group, Shaun Dipnall
Ladles of Love is hosting a 24hour sarmie making challenge on 12 & 13 September 2020. Since we are experiencing serious donor fatigue and in an effort to raise money, Danny Diliberto, founder and director of Ladles has committed to making sandwiches for 24 hours as a massive fundraiser. We have partnered with Work & Co and will be using their NOVA workspace movable van where Danny will be making the sandwiches in. It will be stationed on the Seapoint promenade (next to the food court pavilion) so it’s highly visible and in turn promote this campaign and hopefully get us to our 1million goal!
Danny Diliberto, founder and director of Ladles of love.
Explanation: To try and make sense of the complexity of the world around us when strategising, it helps to use the metaphor of a game - there are ‘rules’ and there are ‘players’. These are the ‘known’ components of any game; but Covid-19 has scrambled the game, and now businesses - in fact all of us - have to rethink everything.
Joining me now now is senior strategist at Mind of a fox, Chantell Illbury
Young dentist, Dr Nadya Abedian, bought out a practice in Sea Point in March from someone who was retiring. Little did she know that the week she paid and was due to take over, the country would go into Level 5 of lockdown.
Not the best of times to start a new venture.