CapeTalkOpenLine

Ladles of Love is hosting a 24hour sarmie making challenge on 12 & 13 September 2020. Since we are experiencing serious donor fatigue and in an effort to raise money, Danny Diliberto, founder and director of Ladles has committed to making sandwiches for 24 hours as a massive fundraiser. We have partnered with Work & Co and will be using their NOVA workspace movable van where Danny will be making the sandwiches in. It will be stationed on the Seapoint promenade (next to the food court pavilion) so it’s highly visible and in turn promote this campaign and hopefully get us to our 1million goal!



Danny Diliberto, founder and director of Ladles of love.

