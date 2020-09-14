CapeTalkOpenLine

According to hospitality data analytics company, TREVPAR, the hospitality industry has lost hundreds of millions of Rands in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic over the last few months. Some reports say that around 438,000 jobs are threatened in the sector, with a 75 percent revenue drop forecast for 2020.



Jonathan Steyn, course convenor for the Business of Wine and Hospitality short courses at the UCT GSB will be part of a webinar in the upcoming weeks that looks to interrogate the effects of the pandemic on the industry. The webinar will attempt to shed some light on the state of tourism and hospitality in light of all that has happened.



Koketso joined by Jonathan Steyn Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.

