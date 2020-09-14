CapeTalkOpenLine

According to hospitality data analytics company, TREVPAR, the hospitality industry has lost hundreds of millions of Rands in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic over the last few months. Some reports say that around 438,000 jobs are threatened in the sector, with a 75 percent revenue drop forecast for 2020.
Jonathan Steyn, course convenor for the Business of Wine and Hospitality short courses at the UCT GSB will be part of a webinar in the upcoming weeks that looks to interrogate the effects of the pandemic on the industry. The webinar will attempt to shed some light on the state of tourism and hospitality in light of all that has happened.
Koketso joined by Jonathan Steyn Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.
Guest: Paul Roelofse certified financial planner.
Associate Editor @ Business InsiderExperian.
South Africans have been urged to take immediate steps if they suspect they were affected by the Experian data breach. Information belonging to millions of South Africans and nearly 800,000 businesses was handed over to an alleged fraudster by the firm in a massive data breach.
Experian, the world's biggest credit data firm, generates credit reports and scores based on consumer borrowing and payment habits, which are used by banks, car dealers and retailers.
Koketso speaks to Lauren Lewis from Trudie Brookman attorneys.
With the BBCs corresponded Audrey Tinline.
Funeral parlours are expected to go on strike today , the industry will be downing tools for the next 3 days in an attempt to get Home Affairs Department to allow them to appoint a third party to conduct some duties on their behalf, which is now prohibited by law.
They also want funeral directors sharing storage facility to each qualify for ownership of the certificate of competence .The strike will affect all hospitals in the country and no bodies will be collected from any hospitals during the strike.
Koketso joined bt Nocawe Makiwane Funeral Federation of SA and John Storhm for Funeral Federation of South Africa.
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Guest: Dr Ross Tucker | Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport.
Guest: Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.