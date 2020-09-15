Barbs Wire - #WhereIsBhekiCele

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan CherryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Earlier this month 10 year old Nahemiah Claassen, a Grade 6 learner at Parkwood Primary, was shot in the head when members of a local gang opened fire on their rivals. Sadly this is a regular occurence on the Cape Flats as innocent children pay with their lives when they get caught in gang wars .
Today we take a look at the impact these killings have on the people of Cape Town and beyond.
Our guests include Community Activist Roegshanda Pascoe who risked her life when she agreed to be a key State witness in murder trial of a Manenberg gang boss.
Cindy Woodward, the mother of 6 month old Zahnia Woodward who was killed in a tragic gang related shooting on December 30, 2016 in Ocean View, more than 2 years after her murder 2 of the 5 accused were convicted of murder & attempted murder.
Azmir Oosthuizen, the father of Emaan Solomons who was killed by a stray bullet in a suspected gang-related shooting while she was playing in the yard of her home in Ocean View. one of the alleged killers is appearing today for bail hearing at Simons Town court
Yolande Baker Executive Director of Child Safe an NGO based at Red Cross Hospital, one of the many hospitals in Cape Town that treat child shooting victims.
We have Voice notes from Chistina Nomdo, The Children Commissioner in the Western Cape & Community Activist Lucinda Evans
A new locally developed app is helping SA church congregations stay in contact while church gatherings are banned under the lockdown regualtions. Developed by Joburg software developer Nick Duncan, eDisciples channels sermons a from the church to the home of believers.
Since its launch in October 2019, the app more than 1,200 churches have signed up and besides bringing followers together online it also offers a tithing system
None of us could have ever predicted the onslaught of COVID-19 or imagined the devastation it would bring to our world, as well as the ever-lasting impact it will have on our daily lives. Now more than ever, we need to measure and manage the impact our businesses have on our communities, economy and society as a whole.
Helping companies to do just that is Relativ Impact, an impact solutions provider that supports purpose-driven organisations and investors on their journeys to achieve significant impact.
Relativ went one step further by identifying its first unique case study in local non-profit organisation, GROW Educare Centres. This collaboration provided an opportunity to test the IMP framework tool for the first time in a social enterprise context in Africa.
To tell us more Koketso joined by Tracey Chambers GROW CEO.
With restaurants and pubs allowed to open under lockdown level 2, the damage done to their busninesses will be challenging to mitigate, a recovery plan is what is urgently needed to help them survive. Issues like cash flow, lease and rent arrears and debt amnesty are just some of the areas needing urgent attention.
The Restaurant association of South Africa says that it is ready to help those businesses in distress due to covid 19.
Wendy Alberts is the CEO of RASA and joined Koketso to explain how they can help struggling restaurants.
According to hospitality data analytics company, TREVPAR, the hospitality industry has lost hundreds of millions of Rands in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic over the last few months. Some reports say that around 438,000 jobs are threatened in the sector, with a 75 percent revenue drop forecast for 2020.
Jonathan Steyn, course convenor for the Business of Wine and Hospitality short courses at the UCT GSB will be part of a webinar in the upcoming weeks that looks to interrogate the effects of the pandemic on the industry. The webinar will attempt to shed some light on the state of tourism and hospitality in light of all that has happened.
Koketso joined by Jonathan Steyn Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.
Guest: Paul Roelofse certified financial planner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Associate Editor @ Business InsiderExperian.LISTEN TO PODCAST