CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - New Hope House takes different approach to addressing the issue of homelessness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Bolland
Today at 13:33
Travel - Get the whole family active with the Phantom Rally
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Stephens
Today at 13:50
NGO One Bag Full hosts Virtual run raise money for hungry children
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kelly-Anne Hodge
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Who gets the pets in the case of divorce?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Karis Nafte
Today at 14:50
Music - The Medicine Dolls
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Allan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan? "They charged the podium and you could hear the Minister saying, 'You dare touch me! You dare touch me!'," says Babalo Ndenze. 15 September 2020 12:44 PM
'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA Dr Jody Boffa says while the decline in Covid-19 cases is positive, it's important to remember that the rules still apply. 15 September 2020 12:33 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
View all Local
Decade of allegations against Hlophe 'mires entire judiciary in controversy' Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz analyses the claims against the Western Cape Judge President and suggests where to from here. 15 September 2020 11:02 AM
Where's the accountability for the EFF's politics of violence?, asks Haffajee Violence has become part of the EFF's political strategy with little to no consequences, says Daily Maverick Associate Editor Feri... 15 September 2020 10:56 AM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
View all Politics
Rasa: Lifting curfew and support from landlords vital for restaurants to survive Restaurants Association of South Africa (Rasa) CEO Wendy Alberts says landlords have a key role to play in resuscitating the hospi... 15 September 2020 12:14 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!' It's haunting; 24 million records have been breached. Refilwe Moloto interviews Manie van Schalkwyk (SA Fraud Prevention Service). 15 September 2020 9:20 AM
View all Business
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Govt should announce date for reopening of international borders: SA Tourism CEO SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the tourism industry needs the government to announce a tentative date for the return of internat... 14 September 2020 6:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
What exactly took place during the Protea's recent 'culture camp'? Sports writer Stuart Hess gives Africa Melane inside the 'culture camp' attended by 32 members of the Proteas squad recently. 3 September 2020 11:58 AM
View all Sport
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
CapeTalk off air between 8am and 6pm on Saturday – tune in online/app or on DStv Normal programming will continue - you can still "tune in" online, on the app or on DStv (channel 885). 4 September 2020 3:04 PM
View all Entertainment
Lost your job during lockdown? There are opportunities to teach English online With Covid-19 and lockdown seeing more people choosing to work from home as well as unfortunate retrenchments, this may be for you... 15 September 2020 9:11 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
[PHOTOS&VIDS] Eyrie San Fran fire images 'like being on Mars' and 'apocalyptic' Residents of San Francisco and surrounds posted images of the sun blocked out by smoke and a pall of red covering the city. 10 September 2020 1:36 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
'An achievement for Africa' as Continent declared free of wild polio The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday declared that Africa is now free from wild polio. 26 August 2020 3:01 PM
View all Africa
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 September 2020 9:58 AM


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from the world of advertising

15 September 2020 12:06 PM

Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The emtotional trauma suffered by parents of children killed or maimed in violent attacks in SA

15 September 2020 12:01 PM

Earlier this month 10 year old Nahemiah Claassen, a Grade 6 learner at Parkwood Primary, was shot in the head when members of a local gang opened fire on their rivals. Sadly this is a regular occurence  on the Cape Flats as innocent children pay with their lives when they get caught in gang wars .
Today we take a look at the impact these killings have on the people of Cape Town and beyond.

Our guests include Community Activist Roegshanda Pascoe who risked her life when she agreed to be a key State witness in murder trial of a Manenberg gang boss.
Cindy Woodward, the mother of 6 month old Zahnia Woodward who was killed in a tragic gang related shooting on December 30, 2016 in Ocean View, more than 2 years after her murder 2 of the 5 accused were convicted of murder & attempted murder. 


Azmir Oosthuizen, the father of Emaan Solomons who was killed by a stray bullet in a suspected gang-related shooting while she was playing in the yard of her home in Ocean View. one of the alleged killers is appearing today for bail hearing at Simons Town court


Yolande Baker Executive Director of Child Safe an NGO based at Red Cross Hospital, one of the many hospitals in Cape Town that treat child shooting victims. 
We have Voice notes from Chistina Nomdo, The Children Commissioner in the Western Cape & Community Activist Lucinda Evans

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

eDisciples

15 September 2020 10:51 AM

A new locally developed app is helping SA church congregations stay in contact while church gatherings are banned under the lockdown regualtions. Developed by Joburg software developer Nick Duncan, eDisciples channels sermons a from the church to the home of believers. 

Since its launch in  October 2019, the app more than 1,200 churches have signed up and besides bringing followers together online it also offers a tithing system

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New world-class model brings effective solution to measuring the impact of corporate social investment in SA

15 September 2020 10:33 AM

None of us could have ever predicted the onslaught of COVID-19 or imagined the devastation it would bring to our world, as well as the ever-lasting impact it will have on our daily lives. Now more than ever, we need to measure and manage the impact our businesses have on our communities, economy and society as a whole.
 
Helping companies to do just that is Relativ Impact, an impact solutions provider that supports purpose-driven organisations and investors on their journeys to achieve significant impact. 

Relativ went one step further by identifying its first unique case study in local non-profit organisation, GROW Educare Centres. This collaboration provided an opportunity to test the IMP framework tool for the first time in a social enterprise context in Africa.


To tell us more Koketso joined by Tracey Chambers GROW CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant Association ready to help owners implement recovery plan

15 September 2020 10:04 AM

With restaurants and pubs allowed to open under lockdown level 2, the damage done to their busninesses will be challenging to mitigate, a recovery plan is what is urgently needed to help them survive. Issues like cash flow, lease and rent arrears and debt amnesty are just some of the areas needing urgent attention.

The Restaurant association of South Africa says that it is ready to help those businesses in distress due to covid 19.

Wendy Alberts is the CEO of RASA and joined Koketso to explain how they can help struggling restaurants.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #WhereIsBhekiCele

15 September 2020 9:52 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Leadership in turbulent times

14 September 2020 11:38 AM

According to hospitality data analytics company, TREVPAR, the hospitality industry has lost hundreds of millions of Rands in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic over the last few months. Some reports say that around 438,000 jobs are threatened in the sector, with a 75 percent revenue drop forecast for 2020.
 
 Jonathan Steyn, course convenor for the Business of Wine and Hospitality short courses at the UCT GSB will be part of a webinar in the upcoming weeks that looks to interrogate the effects of the pandemic on the industry. The webinar will attempt to shed some light on the state of tourism and hospitality in light of all that has happened.

Koketso joined by Jonathan Steyn Convenor Of The Business Of Wine Programme at Uct Graduate School Of Business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Be aware of exclusion clauses in your policy

14 September 2020 11:27 AM

Guest: Paul Roelofse certified financial planner.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom owes 50 000 of its customer's money?

14 September 2020 10:49 AM

Associate Editor @ Business InsiderExperian.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Experian: 'If you get a call like this – don’t argue, just put the phone down!'

Business Lifestyle

Will Parliament discipline the EFF for almost getting physical with Gordhan?

Local Politics

'We're not out of the woods yet' says expert, as Level 1 looks likely for SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Iran warns US against 'strategic mistake' after Trump threat

15 September 2020 12:57 PM

Daniels grilled on Eskom board move to halt advertising with certain newspapers

15 September 2020 12:55 PM

Suspected mastermind behind Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping enters plea deal

15 September 2020 11:45 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA