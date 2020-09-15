The emotional trauma suffered by parents of children killed or maimed in violent attacks in SA

Earlier this month 10 year old Nahemiah Claassen, a Grade 6 learner at Parkwood Primary, was shot in the head when members of a local gang opened fire on their rivals. Sadly this is a regular occurence on the Cape Flats as innocent children pay with their lives when they get caught in gang wars .
Today we take a look at the impact these killings have on the people of Cape Town and beyond.
Our guests include Community Activist Roegshanda Pascoe who risked her life when she agreed to be a key State witness in murder trial of a Manenberg gang boss.
Cindy Woodward, the mother of 6 month old Zahnia Woodward who was killed in a tragic gang related shooting on December 30, 2016 in Ocean View, more than 2 years after her murder 2 of the 5 accused were convicted of murder & attempted murder.
Azmir Oosthuizen, the father of Emaan Solomons who was killed by a stray bullet in a suspected gang-related shooting while she was playing in the yard of her home in Ocean View. one of the alleged killers is appearing today for bail hearing at Simons Town court
Yolande Baker Executive Director of Child Safe an NGO based at Red Cross Hospital, one of the many hospitals in Cape Town that treat child shooting victims.
We have Voice notes from Chistina Nomdo, The Children Commissioner in the Western Cape & Community Activist Lucinda Evans
Edgemead high school learner Salma De Jongh started the Girlz4Girlz project to help other girls in need of sanitary products living in poorer communities.
Salma started the project at the right time, as Governments promise to hand out free sanitary products to young gilrs in schools cant meet the need.
Salma de Jongh from Edgemead High joins me now to tell us more.
The Zero Dropout Campaign is aimed at halving the current rate of school drop outs by 2030. They currently running 2 campaigns , firstly helping learners to read for meaning & the other is focused on establishing a collaborative network of schools.
Kieno joined us for is Merle Mansfield the Programme Director
Tax Justice for South Africa, says that it handed over bundles of evidence to the countrys law enforcemnent agencies for investigation, implicating Zimbawean owned Gold Leaf tobacco company of illegally supplying cigarettes to buyers during the smoking ban imposed in the country.
The organisation say they believe that 1 in every 4 cigarettes sold during the ban was manufactured by GLTC.
Kieno joined me now is Yusuf Ambramjee from Tax Justice ofr South Africa.
