The emotional trauma suffered by parents of children killed or maimed in violent attacks in SA

Earlier this month 10 year old Nahemiah Claassen, a Grade 6 learner at Parkwood Primary, was shot in the head when members of a local gang opened fire on their rivals. Sadly this is a regular occurence on the Cape Flats as innocent children pay with their lives when they get caught in gang wars .

Today we take a look at the impact these killings have on the people of Cape Town and beyond.



Our guests include Community Activist Roegshanda Pascoe who risked her life when she agreed to be a key State witness in murder trial of a Manenberg gang boss.

Cindy Woodward, the mother of 6 month old Zahnia Woodward who was killed in a tragic gang related shooting on December 30, 2016 in Ocean View, more than 2 years after her murder 2 of the 5 accused were convicted of murder & attempted murder.





Azmir Oosthuizen, the father of Emaan Solomons who was killed by a stray bullet in a suspected gang-related shooting while she was playing in the yard of her home in Ocean View. one of the alleged killers is appearing today for bail hearing at Simons Town court





Yolande Baker Executive Director of Child Safe an NGO based at Red Cross Hospital, one of the many hospitals in Cape Town that treat child shooting victims.

We have Voice notes from Chistina Nomdo, The Children Commissioner in the Western Cape & Community Activist Lucinda Evans