CapeTalkOpenLine

We are currently hosting a roundtable discussion on the future of education, hosted through our Growing Foxes platform over 2 weeks. There are 142 participants from SA, Namibia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom. They are all current and former heads, as well as other influential figures in education. The discussion is only 2 days in, but I thought I would share some of the insights from it so far, and then perhaps we can pick up again next week where we will have built some scenarios for the future of education.

