Reactions on the Presidents announcement from level 2 to level 1

Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Social Housing: Urban Status Rentals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Heinrich Ehlers - DEVMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
Today at 16:10
South Africa has the correct tools to address land issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandivamba Rukuni - development analyst and strategist in the areas of agriculture, community development, business, fin
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Art for Action's first cause: Amal is an NPO dedicated to building our community
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ella Reid
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 Tracing Application - How does the COVID Alert SA app work?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
CSA in talks with SASCOC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 17:46
Remembering Jimi Hendrix's, 50 years on
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sean Brokensha - Music Guru at ...
Today at 18:09
SARB makes no changes to interest rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Nonkululeko Gobodo - 5'00"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
What is personal coaching and how could it be helpful in these times?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
SAPS to tackle Cape's CBD extortion ring but journo says cops possibly complicit Police minister Bheki Cele has set up a steering committee to tackle an alleged extortion racket operating in the Cape Town CBD. 17 September 2020 3:38 PM
[WATCH] Lawyer swears during viral court hearing, now under investigation Watch the video of attorney Darren Sampson and find out what discipline this type of conduct in court might lead to. 17 September 2020 1:46 PM
Gun owners waiting for renewed licences to be issued can't be charged, says SAGA If your firearm licence has lapsed due to the SAPS backlog in issuing new licences, you cannot be charged for the unlawful possess... 17 September 2020 12:55 PM
View all Local
Long St protection rackets? No criminal received complaint in 10 years says SAPS In order to investigate allegations of racketeering, Brigadier Naidoo of SAPS says affidavits or complaints need to be made. 17 September 2020 10:47 AM
State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel' "These firms have become so wealthy and powerful," says Michael Marchant (Open Secrets). "Will they ever be held to account?" 17 September 2020 9:54 AM
'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1 Winde says Capetonians must grab the opportunity with both hands but we must remain vigilant and avoid a second Covid-19 wave. 17 September 2020 7:59 AM
View all Politics
'A few rich countries have hogged most supplies of future Covid-19 vaccines' Wealthy nations representing 13% of the world’s population already bought 2.7 billion yet-to-be-made vaccines, says Oxfam. 17 September 2020 3:27 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
View all Business
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
View all World
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Opinion

Today With Kieno Kammies
Reactions on the Presidents announcement from level 2 to level 1

Reactions on the Presidents announcement from level 2 to level 1

17 September 2020 10:03 AM

Kieno speaks to Gary Koetzee, Joint CEO of the Century City Conference coentre after the Presidents announcement.


Massive financial boost for the Valencia Institute

17 September 2020 12:02 PM

Guest: Rob Paddock CEO at Valenture Institute.

Futuristic Innovation with Morne Mostert

17 September 2020 12:01 PM

Kieno joined by Dr Morné Mostert Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university.

Exploring Western Capes fossil parks

17 September 2020 10:55 AM

Kieno joined by Darryl Dreyer ,Public Programmes Manager,West Coast Fossil Park joins us to chat about what the Fossil Park has to offer visitors.

Recapping and Clarifying firearm amnesty

17 September 2020 10:38 AM

Guest: John Welsh Charman Of The Trust at Gun Owners Association SA.

Latest: Moria refugee camp on the Greek

17 September 2020 10:32 AM

Deutsche Welle, corresponded Daniel Pelz.

Western Cape government reacts to President Ramaphosas address to the nation last night

17 September 2020 10:10 AM

Level 1 lockdown will come into effect on Monday at midnight.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement during a telelvised address to the nation. With most of the restrictions relaxed, he warned that as South Africans we need to remain vigilant if we are to avoid a second wave of covid 19 infections, meaning we could go back into lockdown.

To give his reaction to the announcement, Kieno joined by Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde

Barbs Wire - Level 1 Lockdown

17 September 2020 10:02 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

17 September 2020 9:49 AM
Trendspotting with Mitch Ilbury

16 September 2020 12:27 PM

We are currently hosting a roundtable discussion on the future of education, hosted through our Growing Foxes platform over 2 weeks. There are 142 participants from SA, Namibia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom. They are all current and former heads, as well as other influential figures in education. The discussion is only 2 days in, but I thought I would share some of the insights from it so far, and then perhaps we can pick up again next week where we will have built some scenarios for the future of education.

Trending

Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy

Africa World

State Capture: 'KPMG, Deloitte, EY, PwC function as a state-sanctioned cartel'

Business Opinion Politics

'Cape Town feels it has its season back', says Premier Alan Winde #Level1

Local Politics Business

Former ANC NMB Councillor Lungisa begins serving his 2-year jail term

17 September 2020 3:23 PM

Hunt is over for Kaizer Chiefs as Gavin is appointed head coach

17 September 2020 3:10 PM

SAA administrators call for creditor meeting on Friday following funding snag

17 September 2020 2:59 PM

